Police Identify Antioch Church Shooter as Emanuel Kidega Samson

Police identify the Antioch, Tennessee, church shooter as 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson, whom they say fatally shot a woman in the parking lot before entering the church and firing “indiscriminately” at others.

Breitbart News reported that one person was killed and several were wounded during Samson’s alleged attack.

According to ABC News, Nashville Metro police spokesman Don Aaron said Samson “was wearing a neoprene half-mask and drove an SUV” into the parking of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ He said Samson “arrived in the parking lot and first fatally fired at a woman walking to her car.” He then entered the church where he shot and wounded others.

Gunman in church shooting is Emanuel Kidega Samson, 25. He has been released from hospital and will be charged with murder and att murder. pic.twitter.com/VuCUgJ3JIQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 24, 2017

The attack was interrupted by 22–year-old Robert Engle, an usher at the church. Engle wrestled with Samson and during the confrontation Samson’s was shot “in the left pectoral” with his own gun. Engle then ran out to his car to retrieve his own gun in order to “confront [Samson] again.”

Police say there is “no known relationship between Samson and the congregation.”

Fox News reports that Samson immigrated to the United States “from Sudan two decades ago.”

