Report: GOP Senators Push Amnesty for 2.5 Million Illegals

GOP Senator and outsourcing-advocate Sen. Thom Tillis will introduce legislation on Monday offering citizenship to more than 2. 5 million illegal immigrants who gain jobs, university places or military slots sought by young Americans, according to the McClatchy news service.

The legislation is being backed by Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford, despite broad public opposition to cheap-labor amnesties, and would allow the 2.5 million Democratic-leaning illegals to become citizens in 10 years.

The bill reflects Tillis’ hard-nosed push for greater use of foreign workers, in both the blue-collar H-2B program and the white-collar H-1B program. Many North Carolina companies, such including universities, are importing foreigners for white-collar jobs sought by young American graduates. In 2016, for example, companies in Charlotte, N.C., asked for almost 2,200 H-1B visas to import white-collar outsourcing workers. Tillis has repeatedly said he wants to let companies hire more cheap-labor blue-collar and white-collar contract workers. He was quoted by an Indian newspaper saying that any foreigners who get an advanced degree in the United States should be allowed to become citizens and compete against Americans for jobs.

Before being elected in 2006, he worked as a manager at IBM and at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Both firms are heavily involved in the white-collar outsourcing business.

A July poll showed Tillis’ approval as low as 29 percent in his home state, according to McClatchy. Tillis is up for reelection in 2020. Lankford was elected in 2016, so he will not face the voters until 2022.

A rival amnesty proposal, which is dubbed the Dream Act, is being pushed by the Democratic leadership. It would offer fast-track citizenship to 3.3 million younger illegals in as little as five years, and allow the new citizens to win green cards for their at-home relatives. The 3.3 million number includes the roughly 690,000 current beneficiaries of the expiring “DACA” amnesty.

The Lankford-Tillis legislation does not require funds for a border wall, and it does not implement any of the wage-boosting immigration-cutbacks which are included in the popular, wage-boosting RAISE Act, which was drafted Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and Georgia Sen. David Perdue, and is backed by President Donald Trump.

According to McClatchy:

Sen. Thom Tillis will introduce his “conservative Dream Act” on Monday that would provide a pathway to citizenship for as many as 2.5 million young undocumented immigrants, but one that is long and involves “extreme vetting.”

The North Carolina Republican and cosponsor James Lankford, an Oklahoma Republican, will pitch the plan as “merit-based” relief that must be earned — and, critically, not “amnesty,” according to Republican talking points obtained by McClatchy. But unlike other merit-based immigration proposals that limit new immigrants from entering the country based on their job skills, this proposal would limit who can remain in the country based on their years of American education, work experience or military service.

The amnesty legislation included many apparent tests, steps, and requirements for the illegal immigrants to help counter the public’s election-tested opposition to amnesty. However, the McClatchy report does not say if these tests are different from normal immigration reviews, it does not provide details on which agency will oversee the tests, and it does not say if illegals who fail the tests will be sent home.

According to the report:

All applicants will have to pass a medical examination and be “extreme vetted.” The vetting will include three separate rounds of security and background checks to ensure they have no criminal history and pose no national security threat. The first check would happen when the immigrant enters the program followed by a second check after five years. The third check comes after 15 years, if and when the immigrant applies to become a citizen.

The McClatchy report did not offer any expected price tag for the Tillis bill. However, Breitbart has calculated that cost of the Dream Act cost $115 billion in the first ten years, just for Obamacare costs. Costs would rise further when the illegals say on Obamacare, and when they sponsor their foreign relations to become U.S. citizens.

The Tillis-Lankford bill is based on the Recognizing America’s Children (RAC) Act, introduced by Florida Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo. According to McClatchy:

The proposal would grant high school graduates without a serious criminal record conditional immigration status for a five-year period. During that time, if they earn a higher-education degree, serve in the military or stay employed, they could apply for permanent residency and, eventually, citizenship.

The Curbelo bill is lauded by the industry-boosted Niskanen Center, which strongly supports companies’ easy use of foreign workers. The center claims Curbelo’s matching legislation would offer citizenship to 2.5 million illegals. The extra workers would expand the size of the economy by $79 billion after ten years, according to the center, which does not say if the extra labor will help employed and unemployed Americans win higher wages and salaries.

The McClatchy report also says the TIllias-Lankford legislation is backed by the New American Economy business group. Three members of the group’s six-member leadership were Democratic politicians, and the other three are the chairmen of Marriott Hotels, Walt Disney, and News Corp.

Four million Americans turn 18 each year and begin looking for good jobs. However, the government imports roughly 1 million legal immigrants to compete against Americans for jobs.

The government also hands out almost 3 million short-term work permits to foreign workers. These permits include roughly 330,000 one-year OPT permits for foreign graduates of U.S. colleges, roughly 200,000 three-year H-1B visas for foreign white-collar professionals, and 400,000 two-year permits to DACA illegals.

That Washington-imposed policy of mass-immigration floods the market with foreign labor, spikes profits and Wall Street values by cutting salaries for manual and skilled labor offered by blue-collar and white-collar employees. It also drives up real estate prices, widens wealth-gaps, reduces high-tech investment, increases state and local tax burdens, hurts kids’ schools and college education, pushes Americans away from high-tech careers, and sidelines at least 5 million marginalized Americans and their families, including many who are now struggling with opioid addictions.

Americans tell pollsters that they strongly oppose amnesties and cheap-labor immigration, even as most also want to favor legal immigrants, and many even sympathize with illegals.

Amid the huge inflow of new workers, wages for men have remained flat since 1973, and the percentage of working Americans has declined steadily for the last few decades.