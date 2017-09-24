SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

‘They Can Be Beaten’ – Roy Moore Wants Alabama Voters to Send Message to Mitch McConnell

Controversial Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore speaks at a rally of conservative Texas legislators opposing gay marriage at a Texas Capitol rally Monday. Moore has told Alabama judges to ignore a recent federal court ruling allowing gay marriage in the state. (Photo by Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images)
Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images

by Charlie Spiering24 Sep 20170

Alabama Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore is eager to send a message to Washington, DC, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Election Day on Tuesday.

“I hope it sends McConnell and the Senate leadership fund another message — is that they can be beaten and let them run scared for a while,” Roy Moore said on Sunday.

Moore joined Breitbart News Sunday hosts Raheem Kassam and Matthew Boyle on Sirius/XM Patriot 125 ahead of a big campaign rally on Monday with Breitbart News chairman Steve Bannon, Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson, and Brexit leader Nigel Farage.

He urged Alabama voters to get out and vote on Tuesday for their campaign.

“We need the people of Alabama to get out and vote to show the people in Washington, the Washington elitists, that they can’t buy their votes, they can’t control the people of Alabama and the people of Alabama resent anybody trying to do so,” he explained.

Establishment forces have spent over $30 million in the race working to defeat Moore with negative advertising.

Moore said it was “difficult sometimes” to face negative, dishonest attacks but that he was “not letting it get to me” because he didn’t want to appear angry.

“That’s all they know to do, and that’s a bad thing to do in politics,” he said.

Moore said he appreciated Trump’s vocal commitment to campaign with him if he won, even though the president endorsed his opponent Luther Strange in the primary.

“I’m going to be very grateful to have President Trump’s support in the general election, and I appreciate that,” he said.

