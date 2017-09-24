Sean Hannity to Interview Steve Bannon Live Outside Roy Moore Rally on Election Eve

Fox News host Sean Hannity will interview Breitbart News Executive Chairman and former White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon on Monday night outside of a rally for Alabama candidate for the U.S. Senate Judge Roy Moore.

Steve Bannon will speak at a rally for Moore alongside Phil Robertson of Duck Dynasty on the night before the runoff election between Moore and political appointee Luther Strange.

Hannity has also voiced his support for Moore and told Politico that “The battle of the Alabama senate race has now become a referendum on the establishment and Mitch McConnell’s inability to get anything done.” Hannity will interview Bannon during his 9 p.m. Fox News television program. It will be the second television interview Bannon has given since leaving the White House. The first was just about two weeks ago with 60 Minutes.

Reporting on Monday’s rally, Axios quoted a source close to Bannon who said, “Steve is coming to Alabama to support President Trump against the Washington establishment and Mitch McConnell.” The source added that Bannon sees Moore as a “fierce advocate of Trump” and the values on which Trump campaigned.

News broke on Sunday that Brexit leader Nigel Farage has also endorsed Moore and will speak at Monday’s rally with Bannon for Moore. Farage told Breitbart London that his appearance at the rally is not to oppose Trump, but rather to secure victory against the political establishment and for the victories won in the 2016 election. He wants to help President Trump achieve his goals.

Moore came in first in the primary election ahead of Luther Strange, leading to Tuesday’s runoff election. Jeff Sessions held the seat for two decades before he left to become Attorney General in the Trump administration.

On Saturday, Hannity tweeted:

More surprises to come……. Stay tuned!!! https://t.co/G9H3zFXTeA — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 24, 2017

Former Alaska Gov. and 2008 vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin is backing Moore. Last Thursday, Palin held a rally in support of Moore where she told Alabamans, “A vote for Judge Moore isn’t a vote against the president.” She continued, “It’s a vote for the people’s agenda that elected the president.”

“We’re sending Trump someone who has our back — not Mitch McConnell’s,” Palin told the crowd as she urged them to send a clear message to the D.C. swamp on Tuesday that their movement isn’t over, isn’t slowing down, “It’s roaring and rumbling across the country.”

Former deputy assistant to President Donald Trump Sebastian Gorka also spoke at the rally in support of Moore. Ahead of the rally, Gorka said, “We are here to support [President Trump] in a time when he is surrounded by people who had nothing to do with the success of November 8 and the true MAGA agenda.”

HUD Secretary Ben Carson announced his support for Moore as well last week.

On Friday night, President Trump held a rally in support of Strange. During the rally, he remarked, “There is something called loyalty, and I might have made a mistake and I’ll be honest, I might have made a mistake.” He added that both Moore and Strange are “good men,” and despite remarking that “Luther will definitely win,” Trump said that if Moore won, he would “campaigning like hell” for him in the general election. Trump had endorsed Strange ahead of the August primary election.

Moore and Strange will face off in Tuesday’s runoff which will determine who Alabama voters send to take on a Democrat in the general election.

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana.