Sen. Ted Cruz Opposes the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare Repeal Bill

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) announced on Sunday that he too opposes the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal bill after Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said that he will not vote for the bill.

Sen. Cruz also suggested that Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) does not support the bill. Cruz and Lee offered amendments to the Graham-Cassidy bill that would help lower premiums for the average American, however, he said that the changes were not included in the most recent version of the bill.

advertisement

Cruz said, “Right now, they don’t have my vote and I don’t think they have Mike Lee’s vote either.”

Sens. Cruz and John Cornyn (R-TX) said that they generally support the idea of Graham-Cassidy proposal to block grant health care to the states, although, Cruz said that there needs to be changes to the bill before he can vote for the bill. Cornyn said would he support the bill as it currently stands.

On Friday, McCain revealed that he cannot support the Graham-Cassidy effort, effectively halting Obamacare repeal in the Senate. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) signaled that she remains unlikely to support the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal bill. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) also opposes the repeal, arguing that the legislation does not do enough to repeal Obamacare.

Sen. Cruz argued that he remains committed to repealing Obamacare even after the September 30 deadline to pass an Obamacare repeal bill with a simple majority in the Senate.

Sen. Cruz argued, “September 30 is a bogus deadline. We can do budget reconciliation or resolution at any point.”