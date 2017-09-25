25 Key Conservative Endorsements of Judge Roy Moore in Alabama Primary

Judge Roy Moore, the conservative candidate in the U.S. Senate GOP primary runoff in Alabama, continues to receive endorsements from conservatives within the populist nationalist movement.

While the candidate Luther Strange has received the backing of the Republican establishment and perhaps surprisingly, President Donald Trump, his opponent, Judge Roy Moore, has received endorsements from many of the most important figures in America’s populist movement.

Stephen Bannon – Former chief strategist to the President and Executive Chairman of Breitbart News

Bannon will campaign in Alabama on Monday evening in support of Judge Roy Moore, Axios first reported.

A source close to Bannon told the outlet: “Steve is coming to Alabama to support President Trump against the Washington establishment and Mitch McConnell. Steve views Judge Moore as a fierce advocate of Trump and the values he campaigned on.”

Mo Brooks – Primary candidate and Representative for Alabama’s 5th congressional district

Despite receiving a string of endorsements from members of the populist movement, Brooks finished in third place during the Republican primary. After his defeat, he endorsed Roy Moore.

“The Senate race comes down to this: We are in an epic battle between the people of Alabama who put America first and the Washington swamp that hopes to buy Alabama’s Senate seat and put America second,” Brooks said. “All of America is watching Alabama to see who wins. I can’t speak for anyone else, but, as for me, I stand with America. I have voted for Roy Moore because Roy Moore not only stands with America, he will fight for America. I urge you to join that fight.”

Rep. Mark Meadows – U.S. Congressman from North Carolina, Chairman of House Freedom Caucus

“I am proud to endorse Judge Roy Moore for the U.S. Senate. The people of Alabama are seeing millions of dollars in false advertising flow into their state,” Meadows told Politico. “From what I know about the people of Alabama, their vote is NOT for sale. They want a strong man — a principled conservative — to send a clear message to Washington, D.C.”

Rep. Jim Jordan – U.S. Congressman from Ohio and Co-Founder of House Freedom Caucus

“Roy Moore will be a much-needed conservative voice in the Senate,” Jordan said in a press release. “I know the voters of Alabama can count on him to adhere to the Constitution and always stand for the values and principles that made this nation great, and I am proud to give him my endorsement and support.”

Rep. Thomas Massie – U.S. Congressman from Kentucky

“Roy Moore has more political spine than anyone I know,” Massie said in a press release. “He has twice chosen to lose his job rather than compromise his principles. He is a man willing to stand up to the out of control courts and help us return to the limited government outlined in our Constitution. I give him my full support and look forward to having him as a stalwart colleague in the Senate.”

Rep. Steve King – U.S Congressman from Iowa

“Whether it’s defending the Ten Commandments, preserving the sanctity of traditional marriage, or fighting against entrenched political corruption in Montgomery and Washington, Roy Moore can be counted on to fight to advance our shared conservative values,” King wrote in a statement.”There is no stronger, more principled Constitutional Christian conservative than Judge Moore. I endorse Roy Moore for the United States Senate, and I look forward to working with him to advance pro-life and pro-second amendment causes.”

Rep. Louie Gohmert – U.S. Congressman from Texas and former judge

“This is an incredibly important election,” told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview. “This is going to be the decision as to whether Alabama is represented or Mitch McConnell is represented… but what we know is that Roy Moore has shown over and over that you may disagree with him but he does what he says.”

Rep. Jody Hice – U.S. Congressman from Georgia

“I am proud to support Judge Roy Moore for US Senate,” Hice said in a press release. “My fellow members of the House Freedom Caucus and I need allies in the Senate. Judge Moore would be such an ally. Judge Moore has shown he has the strength to stand for principle, regardless of personal cost. Men like that are rare, and much needed in Washington.”

Dr. Ben Carson – United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

“Judge Moore is a fine man of proven character and integrity, who I have come to respect over the years,” Carson wrote in a statement. “I was delighted to hear he is running for the US Senate. He is truly someone who reflects the Judeo-Christian values that were so important to the establishment of our country. It is these values that we must return to in order to make America great again. I wish him well and hope everyone will make sure they vote on Tuesday.”

Tom Coburn – Former U.S. Senator from Oklahoma

“Men with a backbone of steel are hard to find these days, and even harder to find in the U.S. Senate,” Coburn wrote in a statement. “I proudly endorse Judge Moore because we need him to be a conservative voice in the Senate. He is a man who can’t be bought, who won’t fall in line with the Washington establishment and who will stand up for what he believes in.”

Jim DeMint – Former U.S. Senator from South Carolina

“Judge Moore has proven he has the courage and the commitment to stand up to the Washington establishment and help President Trump implement a positive agenda,” DeMint wrote. “That’s why the Kings of the Washington Swamp are working so hard to keep Judge Moore from becoming the next U.S. Senator from Alabama, and why conservatives are supporting him.”

Sarah Palin – Former Governor of Alaska and 2012 GOP Vice Presidential Nominee

“Glad he’s running and am honored to endorse Judge Roy Moore for the US Senate,” Palin said in her endorsement statement. “Judge Moore has shown he has what it takes to stand up to the out-of-touch political establishment. The Judge has proven he’s not afraid of a fight for what is right, and he’s ready to take on DC’s swamp monsters and help make America great again. We need more bold leaders like Judge Moore who will fight for all of us in the US Senate.”

Mike Huckabee – Former Governor of Arkansas

“My support of Roy Moore has nothing to do with specific displeasure with the appointed Senator Luther Strange, but because if the “power brokers” in DC are as desperate as they seem to be to keep Judge Moore from joining them, then they must fear that he can’t be counted on to “join the club,” Huckabee wrote on his website.

“And that is a good reason to support Judge Moore and hope that it sends a message to the do-nothing Congress that ought to be standing with our President to reform healthcare, taxes, infrastructure, national security, and job-killing regulation,” he continued.” Imagine the progress we’d have if members of Congress were as dedicated to helping the President’s plans for the economy as they are in going on TV to complain about a tweet he sent out,” Huckabee wrote on his website.

Fob James – Former Governor of Alabama

“Roy Moore will make the right, tough decisions, no matter the political consequences. And President Trump badly needs this type of support in the U.S. Senate now,” James said.

Bill Armistead – Former Chairman of the Alabama Republican Party and former State Senator

“Judge Moore has stood up for conservative values his whole career, often in the face of so-called, bi-partisan adversaries, and this campaign will be no different,” Armistead said, having also been appointed Moore’s campaign director. “The Washington establishment has made it clear that they want to hand-pick the next Senator from Alabama, but I have every confidence that voters in Alabama will stand with Judge Roy Moore on August 15th and send a proven fighter and tested outsider to Washington to shake up the status quo and support President Donald Trump in draining the swamp.”

Alabama Patriots – Statewide Tea Party Organization

“In these trying times, we believe GOD has provided men of honor and integrity to stand in the gap for our beloved Alabama and our Christian nation. Judge Roy Moore is the man to replace our friend and fellow Patriot Jeff Sessions as the next United States Senator from Alabama,” the group said in a statement. “Judge Roy Moore is the only candidate in the race with a proven record of conservative leadership who is renowned for standing up against special interests and the Washington insiders and special interest groups that constitute Washington’s ‘Swamp.”

Women for Trump – Political Action Committee

“Judge Roy Moore is a principled and courageous conservative with strong grassroots support throughout the state of Alabama and we are proud to endorse him for Senate,” the group wrote in a statement. “At a time when Mitch McConnell and the DC swamp have been obstructionists to the President’s agenda, this election is about who is going to stand up to Mitch McConnell. There is only one candidate who will do that, Judge Roy Moore.”

Ann Coulter – Author, Columnist, and Political Commentator

Having originally supported Mo Brooks, Coulter switched her support to Moore, describing Trump’s decision to endorse Luther Strange as “completely idiotic.”

“I love him, but that was completely idiotic,” Coulter told Breitbart News. “What has Trump gotten from McConnell?” she continued. “But he’s still sucking up to establishment Republicans.”

Sean Hannity – Fox News Host and Host of “The Sean Hannity Show”

“I definitely go for the biggest underdog possible sometimes to make a point,” Hannity said on his radio show. “I think I’m going to do that in Alabama because I think Judge Moore is not going to be somebody who is going to bend to Mitch McConnell and the leadership.”

Mark Levin – Host of “The Mark Levin Show” and Editor-in-Chief of Conservative Review

Initially a supporter of Mo Brooks, Levin switched his endorsement to Moore in the run-off. Discussing President Donald Trump’s decision to endorse Luther Strange, Levin accused Trump of stabbing “every conservative in this country” in the back.

“Now, I have to say, the president of the United States did something yesterday that was a stab the back to every conservative in this country,” Levin said. “His candidate in Alabama is Luther Strange,” he added. “Luther Strange is in Mitch McConnell’s back pocket. The man has been there six months. He’s a crony. He can’t fill Jeff Sessions’ shoes. He’s terrible. — even has some ethical issues swirling around him. But it doesn’t matter to McConnell, just like Thad Cochran in Mississippi.”

Laura Ingraham – Fox News Contributor and Host of “The Laura Ingraham Show”

Ingraham was also a supporter of Mo Brooks, but also switched her allegiance to Moore for the primary run-off. Speaking of Donald Trump’s decision to endorse Luther Strange, Ingraham described it as “weird.”

“Donald Trump came out and endorsed the incumbent, more of an establishment guy, Luther Strange,” she said. “That is very interesting because that is Mitch McConnell’s favorite pick. So Mo Brooks, who a bunch of us endorsed on the other side of that – weird.”

Daniel Horowitz – Editor of Conservative Review

“Now, in Roy Moore, we have a champion for our cause at this critical juncture in history. Remember, a senator, particularly in this era, is not just a vote but a voice,” Horowitz wrote in Conservative Review. “I support Roy Moore because we need an originalist in the Senate who understands the power of the non-judicial branches over constitutional interpretation… Most importantly, Moore represents what so many people are starving for — authenticity.”

Phil Robertson – Star of A&E’s ‘Duck Dynasty’

“I have been an admirer for some time of Judge Roy Moore,” Robertson said in a statement. “He judged with a good understanding of the Constitution and the law, but he also understands natural law and who gave us our rights to begin with, Almighty God. Roy Moore will stand up for truth and what’s right, no matter who opposes him, and that is sorely needed in Washington DC. I fully endorse his run for the Senate and pray for him and his family.”

Chuck Norris – Actor and Martial Artist, Star of “Walker, Texas Ranger”

“Judge Roy Moore is the real deal: He’s tough, tested, and has a spine of steel,” Norris said. “The Washington establishment knows they won’t be able to count on him, but Alabama voters can,” Mr. Norris said. “Judge Moore has never backed down from standing for what is right, and that’s exactly what he’ll do in the U.S Senate. That’s why the Washington establishment is spending millions trying to defeat him.”

Nigel Farage – Former leader of UKIP and architect of Brexit

Nigel Farage has announced that he will speak in support of the candidate Monday evening at a rally in Fairhope, Alabama, and also confirmed to Breitbart London that he was keen to help the President achieve his goals, and that his appearance at the rally was about helping to cement the victories over the political establishment that the President and his base won in 2016.

