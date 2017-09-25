Bannon to Hannity: AL Sen. Race Referendum on McConnell’s Party of Davos—‘I Wear Their Contempt as a Badge of Honor’

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon said he wears the contempt the permanent political class has for him as a “badge of honor” and told Sean Hannity on Monday evening that Tuesday’s Alabama GOP Senate runoff between conservative grassroots candidate Judge Roy Moore and D.C. establishment Senator Luther Strange is a “referendum on the Party of Davos and the elites in Davos and Washington, DC, that Mitch McConnell is the face of.”

Bannon was in Alabama campaigning for Moore with grassroots conservatives like Phil Robertson, Nigel Farage, and former Alabama running back Siran Stacy. He gave Hannity his first cable television interview since leaving the White House.

advertisement

Bannon said that Alabamians are going to decide “if sovereignty rests with the people or with the money,” saying the election was a battle between the “muscle of the grassroots” and the “money of a corrupt and incompetent permanent political class that rules Washington, DC, like a new aristocracy.”

“The elites represented by Mitch McConnell hold me in contempt. They think I’m a bad guy. They think I’m a dangerous guy,” Bannon said. “I wear their contempt as a badge of honor.”

Bannon blasted the political elites for helping “destroy the country” and for having done nothing “but allow economic hate crimes against the working men and women in the heartland of this country.”

“The factories went to China and the drugs came in,” Bannon said, referring to the opioid crisis. “We’ve got to stop it.”

Bannon said he hopes voters in Alabama remember that this is “Jeff Sessions’ seat.” He called Sessions a man “with a pure heart” who is as “tough as boot leather,” and he said he hopes Alabamians send D.C. “another righteous man” by voting for Judge Moore.