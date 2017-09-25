Bannon to Hannity: If Moore Wins, ‘Real Review’ Needed to Find Out How Trump Got Bad Info, Came Down on Wrong Side

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon told Sean Hannity on Monday evening that if grassroots conservative candidate Roy Moore defeats D.C. establishment Senator Luther Strange on Tuesday, a “real review has to be done of how President Donald Trump got the wrong information and came down on the wrong side of the football here.”

Bannon gave Hannity his first cable television interview since leaving the White House after rallying for Moore in Alabama.

Bannon blasted the D.C. establishment and their preferred consultants like Karl Rove, Ward Baker, and Steven Law for having run the “cruelest, nastiest ads” that he has ever seen to “destroy Judge Moore” and his family to give “ammunition to Democrats later on if Judge Moore wins tomorrow.”

“This is the same thing they did with Donald Trump,” Bannon said, referring to the $30 million the establishment has spent to smear Moore. “The same gang that’s going after Roy Moore is the same gang that went after Donald Trump.”

The D.C. Swamp reportedly gave Trump a lot of “happy talk” and persuaded him to campaign for Strange because they fear that a Moore win will inspire other grassroots candidates to challenge, in Sarah Palin’s words, Swamp creatures “in their own states.”

Trump, who never admits that he has made a mistake, may have realized that many Alabamians who came to see him last Friday were going to vote for Moore.

“I might have made a mistake and I’ll be honest, I might have made a mistake,” Trump astonishingly grumbled while campaigning for Strange.