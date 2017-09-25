Brexit Hero Farage in Alabama: Judge Roy Moore ‘Not Going to Be Sucked into The Swamp’

Nigel Farage, long-time leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) in the movement that culminated in “Brexit,” took the stage in a Fairhope, Alabama, barn Monday to endorse Judge Roy Moore for U.S. Senate.

Farage was joined by Breitbart News Executive Chairman Steve Bannon, Duck Commander founder and reality TV star Phil Robertson, and others to stand with Moore on the eve of Tuesday’s GOP special primary election between Moore and the Chamber of Commerce-endorsed appointed Senator Luther Strange.

After an introduction by his long-time colleague and Breitbart London Editor Raheem Kassam, Farage explained why he came all the way to Alabama to endorse Moore, the candidate he called “the best man to deliver” President Donald Trump’s agenda, despite Trump’s own controversial endorsement of Strange.

“The point is to help the president, isn’t it? Absolutely!” he told the packed barn to thunderous applause.

Farage described a phone call from Steve telling him he should “come to Alabama … tomorrow!”

“It took me a whole ten seconds to decide to drop everything and come here,” Farage said, given the importance of Tuesday’s primary to the wider trans-Atlantic populist movement.

“Mr. Brexit” Farage tried to place the Alabama race, with its wider implications for the direction of the American Republican Party, in the historical context of the populist-nationalist movement in the western world. As Farage saw it, 2016, with the UK’s decision to opt out of the European Union and America’s election of Donald Trump, was a seminal time for the movement he devoted much of his adult life to. He told the rally:

Two hundred years from now, people will look back on 2016 as the year ordinary people, decent people, ignored people, people who’ve been despised by the political establishment, decided, “You know what? We’ve had enough and we’re going to start voting for change.” … We overturned the direction our political elite and liberal media had taken us for 50 years and we voted against all the lies we’d been told by the big businesses.

However, 2017 is not a time for complacency, Farage urged, saying, “We are facing some very considerable problems. The liberal media now hate anybody with conservative values in a way I don’t think we’ve ever seen before.”

Farage made reference to the growing violent ultra-left “Antifa” gangs, the building campaign to destroy American historical memory in the name of political correctness, and the ever-increasingly intolerant climate for free speech and “conservative ideals” on campus and in academia. But more dangerous to the populist-nationalist movement than any of these, Farage explained, are the establishment elements of “the right” epitomized by Luther Strange. He said:

There is a problem that is even greater than the violent left-wing protesters and their supporters who turn a blind eye to them in the liberal media. We have an even bigger problem out there and that problem are those people who in theory purport to support our aims and purport to support our views. Out problem is that so many people who are part of the conservative movement on both sides of the pond are, in fact, career politicians dominated by what is in their own interests. They know the closer they stay to the big banks and to the multi-national corporations, the less they offend some in the media, the better their own career prospects may be.

Farage went on to compare the slow-walk of Brexit by establishment pro-Euro Conservative Party MPs in his own country to the stalling of the populist-nationalist agenda by pro-amnesty globalist-sympathizing Republicans. “You in America have exactly the same problem with members of Congress, elected on a Republican ticket, and yet doing their damnedest to stop the president from getting his agenda through,” Farage said, explaining, “It’s an enemy within.”

Moore, Farage insisted, was not this type, but rather the kind of politician who can drive through the obstructionist establishment. “That is why I have absolutely no hesitation in putting my support and my backing behind a man like Judge Roy Moore who has shown in his career that he will always put principle before his own career advancement. He is not going to be sucked into ‘The Swamp.'”

Finally, Farage had what he called the “really, really, easy job” of introducing Bannon, the next speaker at the election eve barn burner put on by Moore’s friend and fellow Alabama conservative Dean Young.

“You all know what he’s done with the Trump campaign, you all know what he’s done to Breitbart News. What you don’t know is the help he’s given to other movements, movements like mine, in other parts of the world,” Farage said of the Trump campaign CEO now returned to Breitbart News after his stint as White House Chief Strategist. “He is, I think, the greatest political thinker and activist in the western world today.”