Donald Trump Advice to Students: Work Hard, Do What You Love, and You will Be Successful

President Donald Trump met with students at the White House on Monday, during a signing ceremony for a memorandum directing more federal spending on science and technology education.

“Do what you love, and you will be successful,” he said. “Work hard, all of those things, but you have to follow your heart to a certain extent, and maybe even to a larger extent … if you love it, it is not work. It is a pleasure.”

Trump met with lawmakers, business and education officials to renew dedicated government resources to high tech educational training. He signed a memorandum directing the Department of Education to spend $200 million on science, technology, engineering, and math training (STEM) in schools.

“The workplace is changing, and we need to create new pathways for all of our citizens to get the best jobs,” Trump said during a meeting at the White House with his Secretary of Education Betsy Devos.

Trump said that it was more important than ever for children to know math and technology.

“Greater access to STEM and computer science programs will ensure that our children can develop the skills they need to compete and win in the workforce of tomorrow,” he said.

Trump said the $200 million was “peanuts” but a good step forward for an important issue.

In conclusion, the president spoke to all those gathered around his desk, saying, “You’re going to remember this day because it’s a special place. You’re in a special place, and very few get to come and see this, but I wanted you to see it today. It is a very, very special area of the world. It all happens here. And you’re here today, and it’s my honor to have you. So go out there, work really hard, and do really well. Okay?”