Donald Trump: I’ll Be ‘Campaigning Like Hell’ for Roy Moore If He Beats Luther Strange

President Donald Trump repeated his promise to campaign in Alabama for Roy Moore if he beat appointed Senator Luther Strange in the Republican Senate primary.

“I told Luther, and I have to say this, if his opponent wins, I’m going to be here campaigning like hell for him,” Trump said in an interview on the “Rick and Bubba” radio show on Monday morning.

But Trump stood by his endorsement of Strange, saying that the McConnell backed candidate was being “unfairly labeled” as “best friends of Mitch McConnell.”

“He doesn’t even know Mitch, I mean he met him a few months ago when he came to Washington, he got to know him a little bit, but he virtually doesn’t even know him,” Trump said. “You know politics is a dirty business, you guys might have figured that out by now.”

But Trump admitted that McConnell was increasingly unpopular.

“Mitch is not polling-wise the most popular guy in this country,” Trump said.

Trump initially referred to Moore as “Ray,” prompting one of the hosts to correct him.

The president admitted that it was “not a good sign” for Moore if he did not know the candidate’s name.

“Luther was one of the most popular people in Alabama,” Trump said, admitting that getting appointed by the former governor made it more difficult for Strange in the race.

“I don’t know that much about Roy Moore,” Trump said. “Roy Moore is going to have a very hard time getting elected against the Democrat. Against Luther, they won’t even fight.”

Watch the interview below: