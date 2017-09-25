Donald Trump ‘Proud of NASCAR’ for Statements on National Anthem

President Donald Trump applauded NASCAR team owners who said they would fire any of their drivers or employees who chose to protest during the National Anthem.

“So proud of NASCAR and its supporters and fans,” Trump said. “They won’t put up with disrespecting our Country or our Flag – they said it loud and clear!”

advertisement

So proud of NASCAR and its supporters and fans. They won't put up with disrespecting our Country or our Flag – they said it loud and clear! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

NASCAR owners Richard Childress and Richard Petty vocally stated their opposition to any protests, and no protest occurred during Sunday’s races.