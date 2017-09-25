SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump ‘Proud of NASCAR’ for Statements on National Anthem

Richard Childress
AP/Tim Sharp

by Charlie Spiering25 Sep 20170

President Donald Trump applauded NASCAR team owners who said they would fire any of their drivers or employees who chose to protest during the National Anthem.

“So proud of NASCAR and its supporters and fans,” Trump said. “They won’t put up with disrespecting our Country or our Flag – they said it loud and clear!”

NASCAR owners Richard Childress and Richard Petty vocally stated their opposition to any protests, and no protest occurred during Sunday’s races.

 

