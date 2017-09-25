Former Crimson Tide Running Back Star Siran Stacy at Judge Moore Rally: ‘I Salute the American Flag’

Former University of Alabama running back turned ordained minister Siran Stacy spoke at a rally for Judge Roy Moore in Alabama on Tuesday evening, alongside the likes of Stephen K. Bannon, Nigel Farage, and Phil Robertson, where he outlined his opposition to recent NFL protests against the American national anthem.

“I salute this flag. They play this national anthem, I put my hand on my heart and give honor to whom honor is due,” Stacy told the crowd. “I’m going to honor this flag for all days, and why? Because someone died for it. Someone paid a price for it.”

advertisement

Stacy’s comments come after hplayers, team owners, and executives made various political demonstrations Sunday during the playing of the national anthem before the start of NFL games, in response to President Donald Trump’s claim that NFL owners should fire players who refuse to stand for the national anthem.

During his remarks, Stacy also criticized both abortion and same-sex marriage on religious grounds.

“Who can tell God it’s OK for a man to marry another man, who can tell God it’s OK for a woman to abort a child?” Stacy said.

Siran Stacy: "God put Donald Trump in office." Speaks out against abortion, same-sex marriage. Says he will stand for the flag #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/1DVhJQtE2z — Jeff Poor (@jeff_poor) September 26, 2017

On the topic of Judge Roy Moore, Stacy claimed that he will bring “order” to society, while describing Moore as a “man of principle,” who will fulfill his promises as a U.S. senator, unlike his opponent, the establishment-backed candidate Luther Strange.

“If things are ever going to change in America, we’ve got to bring this place in order,” Stacy said. “We don’t need people going to Washington, DC, telling us one thing that is popular, but then getting up there and selling out.”

Stacy also led the crowd in a communal prayer from Psalm 23. Stacy, who is an ordained minister, became heavily involved in the Church following the tragic death of his wife and four of his children in a car accident in 2007.

Univ of Alabama great Siran Stacy leads Roy Moore rally crowd in prayer and 23rd Psalm. #ALSEN pic.twitter.com/0fWVwpg9GI — Randy DeSoto (@RandyDeSoto) September 26, 2017

It was the second time in the space of a week that Stacy spoke at a rally for Judge Roy Moore, after he joined former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin and former deputy assistant to the president Dr. Sebastian Gorka at a rally last Friday.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.