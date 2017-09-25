Native New Yorker Gov. Andrew Cuomo: ‘I Am an Immigrant’

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo repeated Monday the false claim that he is an immigrant. It was not the first time the Queens-born Democrat has made the bizarre claim that went unchallenged on national television.

Andrew Cuomo was speaking on MSNBC from Puerto Rico about whether displaced residents would be welcome in New York.

“New York is prepared to do whatever we can do to help,” Cuomo responded. “We believe in immigration in New York.”

“We are a state of immigrants. I am an immigrant. I’m wholly against this anti-immigrant fever that has been stoked during the political campaign,” he said.

Cuomo is not an immigrant and was born in Queens, New York, the son of American-born parents. Cuomo’s father, Mario Cuomo — who also served as New York governor and who, like his son, is also not an immigrant — was the son of Italian immigrants.

Requests for comment to Gov. Cuomo’s office about his immigration status were not returned.

This isn’t the first time Cuomo has made such a claim. In June, he challenged Trump to deport him if he was planning on deporting immigrants.

“You want to deport immigrants? Start with me because I’m an immigrant,” Cuomo said.

This would not be possible because, again, Cuomo is not an immigrant. It is worth noting that people from Puerto Rico are also not immigrants, as the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory.

Cuomo is believed to be considering running for the presidency in 2020 — something he would not be able to do if he were, in fact, an immigrant.

