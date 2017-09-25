Judge Roy Moore: ‘If They Can’t Beat Me with $30 Million…There’s a Crack in the Dam’

Judge Roy Moore delivered his closing message to voters in Alabama at a raucous barn rally packed with supporters.

He stressed that the entire country was watching to see if he could beat Mitch McConnell and the establishment, including outsider candidates looking to run for Senate.

advertisement

“If they can’t beat me with $30 million and we only had about $1.5 … If they can’t beat me, then there’s a crack in the dam, the whole thing falls,” he said as the crowd applauded.

“Mitch McConnell needs to be replaced!” he cried, as the crowd roared in approval.

Moore delivered a speech about 20-minutes long to close out a rally that included Brexit leader Nigel Farage, Breitbart News Chairman Stephen K. Bannon, and Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson.

He praised Bannon for delivering a fiery populist speech and encouraging him to keep fighting in the political race.

“He gave me more encouragement than anybody this whole time … he’s a wonderful person,” Moore said.

Moore expressed frustration that very little had been accomplished in Washington D.C., since President Trump took office, citing the riots, protests, and demonstrations surrounding his presidency.

He urged Alabama voters to send a message to a Congress that had failed to move Trump’s agenda forward.

“When you do, everybody will see it, everybody will be encouraged to take them on and stop the people that are trying to keep their jobs up there and do nothing,” he said.

Moore spoke about his military record, his belief in God and the Bible, the importance of the rule of law, and the founding principles of the United States of America.

“This is a very important election, not just for me,” he said. “Men come and go, but when God gives you the opportunity to make a difference you should seize upon it.”

Moore marveled at the success of his campaign, thanking his supporters for all of their efforts on his behalf.

“People ask me all the time, ‘How is this happening?’” he said. “And I tell them it’s not because of my campaign … God is in this.”