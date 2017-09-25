Live Updates** Steve Bannon Headlines Judge Roy Moore Rally

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon will campaign for grassroots conservative Alabama Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore on Monday evening before Tuesday’s GOP Senate runoff in the Yellowhammer State.

Bannon will campaign for Moore with Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson, Brexit leader Nigel Farage, former Alabama Crimson Tide star running back Siran Stacy and other grassroots supporters of Moore. The rally is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

advertisement

Fox News host Sean Hannity will interview Bannon at the rally.

D.C. establishment leaders who opposed former Sen. Jeff Sessions’ economic nationalist agenda, especially Sessions’ opposition to illegal immigration and unfair trade deals, are pouring tens of millions into the race because they fear a Moore win will inspire other grassroots candidates to challenge other Swamp politicians. While campaigning for Moore last week, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin said the Swamp fears Moore because he is “not one of them” and a “threat to their power.” Palin said that Moore has “our back” and not Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s and predicted that if Moore wins on Tuesday, other grassroots conservatives will be emboldened to challenger Swamp creatures “in their own states.”

That is precisely why the D.C. Swamp convinced President Donald Trump to campaign for Strange last Friday. But many attendees at the rally indicated that though they still personally support Trump, they will be voting for Moore. Trump seemed to sense that dynamic at play. The president who never ever admits that he made a mistake openly told the crowd that he may have done so endorsing and campaigning for Strange. Last week, Palin told a raucous crowd that a vote for Moore is not a vote against Trump but rather an affirmative vote for the “people’s agenda” that got Trump elected.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily ahead of his rally for Judge Moore, Bannon said that Tuesday’s runoff is a battle between Strange’s “corporate money” versus Moore’s “grassroots muscle.”

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates throughout the evening. All times eastern.

—

9:05: Phil Robertson says the 10 Commandments “trump politics, pun intended.”

Phil Robertson on Roy Moore: We better get a godly man in office because we're running out of godly men #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/6kPuOV5PTh — Jeff Poor (@jeff_poor) September 26, 2017

Robertson: If you gonna end up at the courthouse for violating the 10 Commandments, that might be a very good place to put them #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/pfjPNL7bh9 — Jeff Poor (@jeff_poor) September 26, 2017

Duck Dynasty's Phil Robertson: I was going to wear a suit then it occurred to me I don't own a suit #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/VaT5WuQM4g — Jeff Poor (@jeff_poor) September 26, 2017

8:58: Bannon says economic nationalism is what will unite the country. He says it doesn’t matter what your race, color, religion, or sexual orientation is. “It matters that you are a citizen of the greatest republic in mankind.”

Bannon praises former Sen. Jeff Sessions: “I’m proud to call him my mentor, my brother.” He says “we have worked on this [economic nationalist] project” for years and calls Sessions the “spiritual father of this movement.” He says Sessions, like Moore, is not for sale and cannot be bought.

“We owe him a great debt of gratitude,” Bannon says, asking voters to “keep that in mind when you … remember whose seat Judge Moore is going to replace.” Bannon calls Sessions “one of the most unique mem in our country.”

Bannon calls Sessions "the spiritual father of this movement.” Tells crowd "Remember whose seat that Judge Moore is going to replace" #ALSEN — Bridget Bowman (@bridgetbhc) September 26, 2017

He also praised Trump for his courage and running for president out of a sense of duty.

“Every person should thank God that Donald Trump is president of the United States,” he says.

Bannon: A vote for Roy Moore is a vote for Donald J Trump. A vote for Donald J Trump is a vote to make America great again pic.twitter.com/qpi0JtZ4vK — Jeff Poor (@jeff_poor) September 26, 2017

At same time, former WH aide Steve Bannon was giving speech in Alabama for Strange's runoff challenger @MooreSenate. pic.twitter.com/NZmI1t5BNl — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 26, 2017

"The opposition party right there, the media, they're nothing but the running dogs of the elites of this world."- Bannon at Roy Moore rally. pic.twitter.com/5nFaeuyveX — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 26, 2017

Bannon: "Economic nationalism is what's going to pull us together" — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) September 26, 2017

Bannon declares Trump “greatest public speaker since William Jennings Bryan." #ALSen — Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) September 26, 2017

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Luther Strange's rally as Steve Bannon speaks at Roy Moore's rally https://t.co/rN6Rbe0DU7 pic.twitter.com/NQLYPt14m2 — CNN (@CNN) September 26, 2017

8:55: Bannon apologizes for riffing on Shakespeare… “We did not come here to defy Donald Trump. We came here to praise and honor him.” He calls T”he opposition party nothing but the running dogs of the elites of this world.” Bannon blasts the “fools” in Davos and says “we believe in America first” and “what’s good for this country” is good for its citizens. Bannon says Trump won because of the populist, nationalist, conservative movement. He says you can’t beat the D.C. establishment that is not “cute” with slogans, we have to fight them every day. He blasts the elites for committing economic hate crimes and gutting the manufacturing base of the country. He says there is a direct correlation between the economic “hate crimes” and the opioid crisis because workers were left behind in a “state of despair.” He asks voters to show the entire “fake news industry” that this populist nationalist conservative movement is on the rise and Judge Moore represents your values. He says a vote for Judge Moore is a vote for Donald J. Trump and a vote for Donald J. Trump is a vote to “Make America Great Again.”

8:48: Bannon blasts the Swamp’s “business model.” He says Bannon is here as a private citizen — unshaven, unkempt —

8:45: Bannon: DC Swamp “think you’re a pack of morons. They think you’re nothing but rubes.”

“You’re going to get an opportunity to tell them what you think of the elites that run the country,” he passionately says. “Remember, these are the same people that have tried to destroy Donald J. Trump from teh first day he announced for office.”

8:41: Bannon asks why the world’s media is here today in Alabama. He says they are here because “tomorrow is going to decide who has sovereignty in the United States of America.” “Is it the elites in Washington, D.C. with their money” or voters in Alabama with their “muscle?” Bannon blasts Mitch McConnell as the leader of a “corrupt and incompetent” establishment. He says “your day of reckoning is coming” to people like Karl Rove, Ward Baker, and Steven Law who have spent millions trying to destroy Judge Moore. He says the elites know the “price of everything” and the “value of nothing.” He says they know the price of Luther Strange is $30 million. He says Strange sits there and “treats you like a bunch of fools.” Bannon says McConnell “owns him lock, stock, and barrel.”

Steve Bannon calls McConnell the leader of a "corrupt and incompetent" permanent political class at Roy Moore rally. #ALSen — Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) September 26, 2017

8:40: FARAGE INTRODUCES STEVE BANNON. Farage tells him the “greatest political thinker and activist in the western world today.”

Nigel Farage just introduced Steve Bannon at the Roy Moore Rally calling him "the greatest political thinker in the Western hemisphere." pic.twitter.com/ifw5suYBQ7 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 26, 2017

8:38: Farage: Roy Moore will not be “sucked in by the Swamp.” He says a Moore victory will “rejuvenate” the grassroots movement and people are supporting him because they want President Trump’s agenda to succeed and he’s the best man to deliver it. He says to send that message out to a skeptical media.

8:32: Farage, making another trip to SEC country, says Steve Bannon called him to ask him to come to Alabama to campaign for Moore, “a true, genuine conservative.” He says it took him a whole ten seconds to come to Alabama because what is going on here isn’t just important for Alabama, the Republican Party, and the United States of America. He says it’s important for the whole global movement that we have build up and led 2016 to be the great, historical year that it was. He says people will look back on 2016 when ordinary people, decent people, people who have been despised by the political establishment decided “we’ve had enough and we’re going to start focusing on change.” He blasts “violent left-wing protesters” and their supporters and those who turn a blind eye to them in the liberal media for not wanting to hear “both sides” in a debate and tear down statues. Farage says so many people who are supposedly part of the “conservative movement” on both sides of the pond are “career politicians” who know the close they stay to banks and multinational corporations, the better their career prospects will be.

8:30: Breitbart’s Raheem Kassam is on stage to introduce Nigel Farage. He says Farage understands Moore because millions were spent against him by the establishment during the Brexit vote.

8:16: RTR! Former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Siran Stacy says he is honored to campaign for “awesome Judge Roy Moore.”

Siran Stacy: "God put Donald Trump in office." Speaks out against abortion, same-sex marriage. Says he will stand for the flag #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/1DVhJQtE2z — Jeff Poor (@jeff_poor) September 26, 2017

Siran Stacy, the Alabama running back from 89-91, leading the crowd in a prayer at Roy Moore rally. #ALSEN #ALpolitics — John Sharp (@JohnSharp99) September 26, 2017

Trump supporter Tim James, son of former Alabama Governor and Auburn football player Fob James, tells crowd to show some “tough love.” He urges voters to send D.C. an “Alabama attitude adjustment like they’ve never seen before.” He says this “message is bigger than Alabama.”

8:10: Tim James, whose father was the state’s governor, says he is more excited about Moore’s race against Strange than he was about his race or his father’s. He praises Moore’s debate performance against Strange last week, saying it “revealed the character and essence of the man.” He invites every Alabamian to watch the debate at home if they missed it last week.

“We watched Washington dump $30 million into the race against Moore,” he says. But he says sometimes “you have to show tough love” and send them an “Alabama attitude adjustment like they’ve never seen before.” James is a Trump supporter and says “next time one of these things comes along, he’s going to think twice before jumping into a family feud.”

Trip Pittman, Tim James also among speakers #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/5XBET0Mrcx — Jeff Poor (@jeff_poor) September 26, 2017

At Roy Moore #ALSen rally, fmr gov candidate Tim James says he's a Trump guy. "But sometimes you’ve got to show tough love t your own guys." — Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) September 26, 2017

Tim James, son of FOB, throws elbow at Trump! "he's gonna think twice before he jumps in a family feud again" adds "that i can tell ya" — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) September 26, 2017

8:02: Speaker (Alabama state auditor) urges the crowd to “send a message” to Washington by voting for Moore.

8:00: Chris McDaniel at Roy Moore rally. GOP establishment terrified that grassroots candidates like McDaniel will have all the momentum to challenge Swamp creatures in “their own states,” as Sarah Palin said, if Moore wins on Tuesday.

Spotted at the Moore-Bannon rally; Chris McDaniel — Katie Glueck (@katieglueck) September 25, 2017

Venue fairly full for Roy Moore event at Oak Hollow Farms #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/W2sKUXn3dv — Jeff Poor (@jeff_poor) September 26, 2017

7:50: Farage arrives:

Nigel Farage arrives at Roy Moore rally featuring Bannon in Fairhope, AL. pic.twitter.com/SerDFTuubL — Alexander Marquardt (@MarquardtA) September 25, 2017

7:43:

Venue is starting to fill up with 45 mins until rally…the last one until folks hit the polls tomorrow for GOP Senate Runoff @FOX10News pic.twitter.com/cHzHbHXAva — Alexa Knowles FOX10 (@AlexaMKnowles) September 25, 2017

One hour before the main festivities kick off at Oak Hollow Farms in Fairhope, AL for Roy Moore rally #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/xw8g8I04AF — Jeff Poor (@jeff_poor) September 25, 2017

Nice venue for the Moore/Bannon rally here in Fairhope, Ala. pic.twitter.com/5aLaZdJJmO — Katie Glueck (@katieglueck) September 25, 2017

7:35: Pence is scheduled to campaign for Luther Strange tonight.

Some Roy Moore signs at the entrance for the Luther Strange rally #ALSen pic.twitter.com/kSR7eqGGiA — Trent Baker (@MagnifiTrent) September 25, 2017

The crowd is getting slightly bigger 20 minutes out #ALSen pic.twitter.com/fXDs6PwySY — Trent Baker (@MagnifiTrent) September 25, 2017

This is how some grassroots conservatives may have reacted when they found out Messrs. Trump and Pence were rallying for D.C. establishment Senator Luther Strange:

7 p.m. ET:

#RUSHHOUR hi traffic hi profile endorsements in #ROYMOORE #ALSEN race, LEFT BLOWING UP as Nigel Farange Phil Robertson Steve Bannon arrive pic.twitter.com/fUSHbGwDSl — Eugene Delgaudio (@eugenedelgaudio) September 25, 2017

Poll: Roy Moore beating Trump-backed incumbent by 11 points in Alabama Senate race https://t.co/uZxYByezv4 pic.twitter.com/gqpVlGX20Y — The Hill (@thehill) September 25, 2017

Alabama Senate poll Roy Moore 57%

Luther Strange 41%https://t.co/gVMKik4TIW — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 25, 2017

Rally in Alabama for US Senate candidate Roy Moore with Bannon and Duck Dynasty's Phil Robertson is at 8p ET tonighthttps://t.co/cQXwj00rCW — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 25, 2017

Proud to have the endorsement of the legendary Chuck Norris! #ALSen pic.twitter.com/tRv2icWQ5n — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) September 25, 2017

Roy Moore has a MASSIVE rally tonight! I really hope it is broadcast live! Tomorrow, I pray the GOPe gets spanked!

#MondayMotivation — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) September 25, 2017

"Steve Bannon: Alabama Senate Race Is ‘Corporate Money’ for Strange Versus ‘Grassroots Muscle’ for Moore" >>> https://t.co/7UgIqSOgNa #ALSen — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) September 25, 2017

Our campaign's received dozens of endorsements in #ALSen. Check out 25 of our key Conservative endorsements HERE —> https://t.co/M3iPS9HaoH — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) September 25, 2017

TOMORROW, we send McConnell & the Swamp a message – they can be beaten! Let them run scared for a while >>> https://t.co/9myMzoYUJa #ALSen — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) September 25, 2017

Roy Moore rally in Fairhope tonight features a Brit, a TV reality star and a right-wing operative https://t.co/C24s5j1o7s pic.twitter.com/6r51xA94Al — AL.com (@aldotcom) September 25, 2017