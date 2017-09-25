One America News Network Offers Airtime to Canceled Free Speech Week Speakers

One America News Network (OANN) is offering airtime to speakers from the canceled Free Speech Week at UC Berkeley.

“Free speech is at the heart and soul of our country’s foundation,” said a One America News Network spokesperson in a statement. “It is a national tragedy and an embarrassment to the long legacy of free speech on the campus of UC Berkeley for a group like Antifa to shut down Free Speech Week using the threat of violence.”

advertisement

The national cable news network is offering to extend airtime to any speaker who was scheduled to address students during Free Speech Week such as former Breitbart Senior Editor MILO, Mike Cernovich, and Pamela Geller.

“Freedom of expression is at the core of our fundamental beliefs,” OANN’s President Charles Herring told Breitbart News. “Free speech shouldn’t be hindered, especially on a college campus, by the threat of violence. One America News will extend airtime to any speaker that was prevented from addressing students at Free Speech Week.”

The college event was canceled recently, reportedly due to pressure from the university on the student organization that organized the event, the Berkeley Patriot group. MILO said in a statement, “I’ve just been told that student group the Berkeley Patriot, under pressure from the administration, is withdrawing its sponsorship of Free Speech Week. The students may have pulled out of Free Speech Week but I and my speakers have not. We will release more information in an emergency Facebook Live press conference shortly.”

While MILO appeared at UC Berkeley to speak, the event was cut extremely short by police who worried about the safety of those attending the event. MILO claimed that the police also purposefully prevented even attendees from entering the campus, “I hope you’re reporting that the police kept HUNDREDS (400-500) of supporters outside to make the crowd look tiny,” said MILO. “There were 500 people waiting to get in. They let in 75.”

To coincide with what was supposed to be a week-long event, One America News Network will be airing a documentary on Antifa, the radical left-wing group, entitled, America Under Siege: Antifa, Tuesday night at 10:30 pm eastern. A sneak preview will air earlier in the day at 10:30 am eastern.

Jake Klein, the founder of Dangerous Documentaries who produced the film, described the documentary saying,

“America Under Siege: Antifa” delves into the origins and goals of the radical Antifa movement. While Antifa has garnered significant media coverage in recent weeks, very few Americans truly understand the movement’s motivations and history. Our new film represents the most in-depth look yet at America’s most infamous modern-day movement and its disturbing impact on American society.

Watch America Under Siege: Antifa on One America News Network this Tuesday night at 10:30 pm eastern, 7:30 pm pacific.