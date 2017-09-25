Pence Throws Hail Mary, Pleas for Alabama Voters to Go With ‘Big Luther’

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Just hours before voters in Alabama go to the polls, Vice President Mike Pence spoke before an estimated crowd of 350 people with the hope of giving Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) momentum headed into Tuesday’s U.S. Senate GOP primary runoff.

Speaking to the crowd gathered at the HealthSouth Aviation hangar at the Birmingham airport Monday, Pence touted “Big Luther,” who was fighting to replace the “big shoes” left by now Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“The president sent me here tonight to say thanks. Thank you all, the good people of Alabama … for your ongoing support,” Pence said to the crowd.

He added, “The president also sent me here tonight to ask the people of Alabama to send Luther Strange back to the United States Senate.”

About to get started and here’s your crowd for Strange and Pence. #ALSen pic.twitter.com/A72HUn0Gd5 — Trent Baker (@MagnifiTrent) September 26, 2017

The Pence-Strange event was simultaneously occurring with an event in Fairhope, AL for Strange’s competitor, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, who according to the polls has an advantage over Strange.

Pence said he and Trump both “stand” for “real conservative” Luther Strange, who he said he has big plans for if elected, which was to repeal and replace Obamacare, cut taxes and to build the border wall.

“Big Luther’s been making a big difference in Washington D.C., and he’s just getting started,” Pence told the crowd. “And when you look at what President Trump has accomplished, you’ll see Senator Strange has been there every step of the way.”

Despite the event’s purpose being to promote Strange’s candidacy, Moore supporters still showed at the rally.

Some Roy Moore signs at the entrance for the Luther Strange rally #ALSen pic.twitter.com/kSR7eqGGiA — Trent Baker (@MagnifiTrent) September 25, 2017

The winner between Strange and Moore will square off with former Clinton U.S. Attorney Doug Jones, the Democratic Party’s nominee, in the special election on December 12.

