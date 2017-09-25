Phil Robertson: ‘Ten Commandments Trump Politics – Pun Intended’

Duck Dynasty “Commander” Phil Robertson rallied for Judge Roy Moore in Alabama Monday night, celebrating Moore’s commitment to faith and the Constitution.

“These Ten Commandments ‘trump’ politics – pun intended,” Robertson said.

Robertson, 71, highlighted Christian conservative Moore’s rise to national attention when, in the 1990s, the then-county judge hung a wood Ten Commandments plaque on the wall of his courtroom.

In 2000, Moore ran and won a race for Chief Justice of Alabama’s Supreme Court. He was later ousted, however, after he refused to remove a 5,280-pound granite Ten Commandments monument from the rotunda of the state judicial building.

“Roy Moore’s a godly man,” Robertson said, “or I wouldn’t be here.”

Robertson then recited a scripture passage of one of St. Paul’s letters to the Romans.

He said:

Since they did not think it worthwhile to retain the knowledge of God, he gave them over to a depraved man to do what ought not to be done. They became filled with every kind of wickedness, evil, greed, and depravity. Sounds like America, doesn’t it? I’m quoting what the apostle Paul said 2,000 years ago. … When you look on our streets in America, you see people running around with signs on top of their head, all puffed up … won’t even acknowledge the flag of the United States of America – the national anthem! You say what in the world’s going on? They’re senseless! Faithless!

“Remember, as soon as you get God out of your psyche, he’s giving you a list after list … of what people do,” Robertson told attendees about St. Paul’s letter.

“They not only do these things, but they approve of those who practice them,” he added.

“When a nation slaughters its offspring – one million a year – they always collapse those nations do – you can’t do that!” he added, warning attendees to vote for Moore because “he’s a godly man,” and not another establishment politician.

The Alabama primary runoff election is Tuesday. The winner of that race will face the Democratic candidate – former Clinton U.S. Attorney Doug Jones – on December 12.