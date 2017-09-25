SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Tennessee Church Shooter Stopped by Good Guy with a Gun

Emanuel Kidega Samson
Metro Nashville Police Department via AP

by AWR Hawkins25 Sep 2017

A good guy with a gun confronted Emanuel Kidega Samson on Sunday and held him at gunpoint after he allegedly opened fire on congregants at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

Breitbart News reported that the good guy–22–year-old Robert Engle–initially confronted Samson while unarmed and Samson was shot with his own gun during the physicality that followed. The Tennessean reports that after Samson was shot, Engle ran out to his car and retrieved his own firearm, then re-entered the church and held Samson at gunpoint for police.

Engle has a concealed carry permit.

Metro Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson said of Engle, “He’s the hero. He’s the person who stopped this madness.”

Engle responded to be being called a “hero” by releasing a statement, which said, “I ask everyone to pray for the victims, family members of the victims, our church community. Please pray for healing. Also, please pray for the shooter, the shooter’s family and friends. They are hurting as well,”

According to ABC News, Nashville Metro Police spokesman Don Aaron said Samson “was wearing a neoprene half-mask and drove an SUV” into the parking of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ  He said Samson “arrived in the parking lot and first fatally fired at a woman walking to her car.” He then entered the church where he shot and wounded others. Police said that Samson allegedly shot “indiscriminately” once inside the church.

Aaron also spoke to Engle’s actions in stopping the attack. Heavy.com quoted Aaron saying that Engle was an “exceptionally brave individual.”

