‘All I Do Is Work’ — Trump Denies He Was Distracted from Puerto Rico by NFL

President Donald Trump denied that he was preoccupied by the NFL National Anthem protest at the expense of attention on Puerto Rico.

“I wasn’t preoccupied with the NFL,” Trump said, pointing out that he was “ashamed” by NFL players disrespecting the flag and the National Anthem.

He said that he was able to pay attention to multiple items on his agenda during his weekend away in New Jersey.

“I have plenty of time on my hands, all I do is work,” he said.

Trump described the stormed-damaged island as a “complete wipeout” but said that local officials were very satisfied and grateful for the federal response.

He added that supplies were reaching the island on an hourly basis and that Navy ships had already been deployed to the island.

“Everybody has said, it’s amazing the job we’re doing in Puerto Rico,” Trump said. “We’re doing a great job.”

Trump again confirmed that he would visit Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands next Tuesday to personally witness the devastation caused by the hurricane.

“Our nation has been tested by the destructive force of mother nature, but we will respond to it with an even mightier force. The resolve of the American spirit,” he said.