President Donald Trump deleted messages supporting Alabama Senator Luther Strange on Twitter, after the appointed Senator lost big in his Republican primary.

After it was clear that Strange’s opponent Roy Moore was the winner, the president deleted three different tweets from the last 24 hours.

Donald Trump deletes tweets supporting Luther Strange pic.twitter.com/tGAwhBESI7 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 27, 2017

Moore beat Strange by nine points.

Instead, the president wrote a message on Twitter in support of Moore.

Congratulations to Roy Moore on his Republican Primary win in Alabama. Luther Strange started way back & ran a good race. Roy, WIN in Dec! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

“Congratulations to Roy Moore on his Republican Primary win in Alabama,” Trump wrote, urging him to “WIN in Dec.”