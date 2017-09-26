SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump Deletes Tweets Supporting Luther Strange

President Donald Trump hugs U.S. Senate candidate Luther Strange during a campaign rally, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, in Huntsville, Ala.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

by Charlie Spiering26 Sep 2017

President Donald Trump deleted messages supporting Alabama Senator Luther Strange on Twitter, after the appointed Senator lost big in his Republican primary.

After it was clear that Strange’s opponent Roy Moore was the winner, the president deleted three different tweets from the last 24 hours.

Moore beat Strange by nine points.

Instead, the president wrote a message on Twitter in support of Moore.

“Congratulations to Roy Moore on his Republican Primary win in Alabama,” Trump wrote, urging him to “WIN in Dec.”

