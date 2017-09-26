Donald Trump Proposes NFL Solution: Ban Kneeling During National Anthem

President Donald Trump offered a simple solution to the NFL in reaction to the player protesters taking a knee during the National Anthem: ban it.

“The NFL has all sorts of rules and regulations. The only way out for them is to set a rule that you can’t kneel during our National Anthem!” he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

The NFL has all sorts of rules and regulations. The only way out for them is to set a rule that you can't kneel during our National Anthem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

The president continues to post his thoughts about the issue five days after he first condemned football players who were disrespecting the flag.

Trump cited progress after the Dallas Cowboys stood united with arms linked during the National Anthem despite taking a knee before the music began.

“Big progress being made – we all love our country!” he wrote.