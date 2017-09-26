SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

***Live Updates*** Judge Roy Moore’s ‘Grassroots Muscle’ vs. Luther Strange’s ‘Corporate Money’ in Alabama GOP Senate Runoff

by Tony Lee26 Sep 20170

Conservative grassroots Alabama Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore faces off against D.C. establishment Senator Luther Strange tonight, and all eyes will be on Alabama to see if Moore’s “grassroots muscle” will defeat Strange’s “corporate money.”

The D.C. establishment has poured at least $30 million into the race and reportedly gave President Donald Trump plenty of happy talk to convince him to campaign for Strange. The Swamp did so because they are reportedly terrified that if Moore wins tonight, other grassroots candidates will challenge, in former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin’s words, Swamp creatures “in their own states.”

Just hours before polls closed in Alabama, Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), who would have faced a grassroots challenger in a primary, announced that he will retire at the end of his Senate term, essentially saying, “no mas.”

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon campaigned for Moore in Alabama on Monday and said that a vote for Moore is a vote for the economic nationalist agenda that got Trump elected. Trump campaigned for Strange last Friday in the Yellowhammer State, but many voters who attended the rally indicated that though they still support Trump, they will vote for Moore, who has led in every poll leading up to tonight’s runoff.

Trump, who never admits making a mistake, openly told the crowd that he may have done so by going against his grassroots supporters and endorsing and campaigning for Strange on behalf of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and all of the establishment-aligned groups that have shown nothing but utter disdain for grassroots conservatives and working-class Trump voters.

Polls close at 7 p.m. CT. Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates throughout the evening. All times eastern.

***

7:30 PM:

The Associated Press notes: “Low turnout is largely considered to be positive for Moore, who has a loyal following among state evangelical voters.”

7:20 PM: Bannon expected at Moore’s watch party.

7:15 PM: Bannon told Hannity that there needs to be a “real review” of how Trump got such bad information about this race if Moore wins the race. Chief of Staff John Kelly and his team of bureaucrats have reportedly worked overtime to control the information flow in the White House. Translation: They are preventing Trump from reading articles from right-of-center publications and isolating him from his base that has stood by him when his gatekeepers were running for the hills.

7:10: Read Jeff Poor’s preview of the runoff here:

7:00 PM ET: Polls close in less than an hour.

 

 

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x