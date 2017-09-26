Live Updates*** Judge Roy Moore’s ‘Grassroots Muscle’ vs. Luther Strange’s ‘Corporate Money’ in Alabama GOP Senate Runoff

Conservative grassroots Alabama Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore faces off against D.C. establishment Senator Luther Strange tonight, and all eyes will be on Alabama to see if Moore’s “grassroots muscle” will defeat Strange’s “corporate money.”

The D.C. establishment has poured at least $30 million into the race and reportedly gave President Donald Trump plenty of happy talk to convince him to campaign for Strange. The Swamp did so because they are reportedly terrified that if Moore wins tonight, other grassroots candidates will challenge, in former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin’s words, Swamp creatures “in their own states.”

Just hours before polls closed in Alabama, Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), who would have faced a grassroots challenger in a primary, announced that he will retire at the end of his Senate term, essentially saying, “no mas.”

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon campaigned for Moore in Alabama on Monday and said that a vote for Moore is a vote for the economic nationalist agenda that got Trump elected. Trump campaigned for Strange last Friday in the Yellowhammer State, but many voters who attended the rally indicated that though they still support Trump, they will vote for Moore, who has led in every poll leading up to tonight’s runoff.

Trump, who never admits making a mistake, openly told the crowd that he may have done so by going against his grassroots supporters and endorsing and campaigning for Strange on behalf of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and all of the establishment-aligned groups that have shown nothing but utter disdain for grassroots conservatives and working-class Trump voters.

Polls close at 7 p.m. CT. Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates throughout the evening. All times eastern.

7:30 PM:

Moore campaign and backers pretty confident pic.twitter.com/jmhEvk7Ski — Alan Collins (@fox6alancollins) September 26, 2017

Large media turnout for Roy Moore Victory Party pic.twitter.com/OZYlM5olCQ — Alan Collins (@fox6alancollins) September 26, 2017

The Associated Press notes: “Low turnout is largely considered to be positive for Moore, who has a loyal following among state evangelical voters.”

Voter turn out pretty low so far according to Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill. GOP Special Election Runoff for U.S. Senate. pic.twitter.com/tRUWIpx8Hz — Sherri Jackson (@SherriJackson42) September 26, 2017

7:20 PM: Bannon expected at Moore’s watch party.

BREAKING: Steve Bannon is in Montgomery and will attend Roy Moore's watch party tonight, no word if he will greet supporters #ALSen — Jenn Horton (@JennWSFA) September 26, 2017

Large police presence at Moore Camp due to Steve Bannon appearance scheduled for later tonight, per Moore team @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/Imr5dW2V14 — Jenn Horton (@JennWSFA) September 26, 2017

7:15 PM: Bannon told Hannity that there needs to be a “real review” of how Trump got such bad information about this race if Moore wins the race. Chief of Staff John Kelly and his team of bureaucrats have reportedly worked overtime to control the information flow in the White House. Translation: They are preventing Trump from reading articles from right-of-center publications and isolating him from his base that has stood by him when his gatekeepers were running for the hills.

7:10: Read Jeff Poor’s preview of the runoff here:

‘The Hay Is in the Barn’ – What to Watch for as Alabama Voters Head to Polls in Moore-Strange Match-Up https://t.co/ZwmFzpwqai #alpolitics — Jeff Poor (@jeff_poor) September 26, 2017

7:00 PM ET: Polls close in less than an hour.

This was the Aug. 15 GOP map in #ALSEN. 10 biggest counties are Jefferson, Mobile, Madison, Montgomery, Shelby . . . (1) #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/6T6vAS2As1 — Brian Lyman (@lyman_brian) September 26, 2017

Roy Moore campaign setting up at RSA Activity Center in Montgomery. #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/NZrKMfutjn — Mike Cason (@MikeCasonAL) September 26, 2017

Media already in place for Roy Moore election night event in Montgomery. #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/60c9Ssw7bL — Mike Cason (@MikeCasonAL) September 26, 2017

Precinct in Montgomery's Cloverdale @ Huntington College (Sessions alma mater) around 1k. Poll worker: Same or more than primary #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/8QF8UNV3MN — Jeff Poor (@jeff_poor) September 26, 2017

In Georgiana, home of Hank Williams, at "nutrition center,." 80 votes at 3:20 pm. Poll worker: Precinct 50/50 R/D. Turnout low #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/GVd1C5I2L6 — Jeff Poor (@jeff_poor) September 26, 2017

Report from my mom: 347 votes at her precinct in Pelham. Poll worker told her 500 would be considered a big turnout #alpolitics — Jeff Poor (@jeff_poor) September 26, 2017

Poll in heavy Dem area in Conecuh Co.'s Evergreen. Total votes: 10. Worker says only 1 that voted in Dem primary tried crossover #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/zEaiExIVi1 — Jeff Poor (@jeff_poor) September 26, 2017

@aldotcom As of 4:48 pm the poll at Legion Field – one of Birmingham's largest polls – had 15 ballots cast all day. pic.twitter.com/OBvxT6THvg — Kent Faulk (@krfaulk) September 26, 2017

As of 2:45 pm, 304 people had voted at the Woodstock, Alabama, voting place. There are an estimated 2600 registered voters here. #ALsen pic.twitter.com/EWB6cm2caU — Christopher Harress (@Charress) September 26, 2017

Around 135 votes so far. More expected once people get out of work, according to the Clerk. pic.twitter.com/rYWP56nX7X — Christopher Harress (@Charress) September 26, 2017

Judy Norman walking out of the Woodstock, Alabama, polling place. She voted for Judge Roy Moore because of his "Christian principles." pic.twitter.com/Uvh3O3xxaq — Christopher Harress (@Charress) September 26, 2017

Just voted in Moody, AL for the #ALSen Slim crowd and only 600-700 have voted so far pic.twitter.com/omAW8PoUcT — Trent Baker (@MagnifiTrent) September 26, 2017

Judge Roy Moore arrives to vote in Gallant atop Sundance, a Paso Fino. pic.twitter.com/3ZFJ6IntyS — WilliamThornton (@billineastala) September 26, 2017