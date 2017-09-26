Nolte: GOP Fears Obamacare Repeal Fail Means More Roy Moores in ’18

Never in the history of American politics has a political party so utterly and completely squandered an opportunity and mandate.

Republicans are in complete control of the federal government, control that was won primarily through a seven-year pledge to repeal Obamacare. The only thing stopping the GOP from keeping that promise is the GOP — and these feckless liars cannot even do that.

advertisement

With the almost certain death of Graham-Cassidy, the GOP’s latest repeal effort, looming, and with polls showing Judge Roy Moore enjoying a comfortable lead over Luther Strange, the man the Republican establishment has pulled out every kitchen sink available to win Tuesday’s Senate primary race in Alabama, the anti-incumbent storm is now a perfect one.

This perfect storm is a toxic mix of the GOP once again breaking the very promise that defined who they were for almost a decade, combined with an insurgent candidate proving just how weak the chin of the Republican establishment is. If millions and millions of establishment dollars fail to push Strange over the finish line, if even President Trump cannot drag him over, the green light to primary Republican incumbents in 2018 is as inviting as it is bright and clear.

According to the Hill, the GOP establishment is well aware of this fact and sweating bullets:

With Lack of Wins, GOP Faces ’18 Primary Woes Republican leaders are facing a conservative backlash if their latest effort to repeal parts of ObamaCare this week fails — or even if it passes. GOP base voters are frustrated with the lack of accomplishments, and their frustration is on full display in the Alabama Republican primary runoff, where former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore has a substantial lead in the polls over incumbent Sen. Luther Strange. … “We’re now staring at a much messier 2018 if Republicans continue to fail to get the job done,” he said. Republican strategists and conservative activists predict that combined with Moore’s projected victory over Strange will embolden conservative challengers to take on Senate and House GOP incumbents.

And it does not stop with the failure to repeal Obamacare. After eight full months of being in a position to pass whatever legislation the GOP would like to pass, after eight full months of having a president sitting in the Oval Office with his pen ready, these GOP cowards have accomplished exactly nothing.

Not only is fascist Obamacare still the law of the land, there is no border wall. There are no tax cuts.

Well, I should take some of that back.

The GOP has managed to accomplish one thing.

They have managed to join with Democrats in launching numerous investigations against Donald Trump, their own president.

Oh, and the Republican Party does seem to be coming a long way in offering citizenship to millions of people who came into our country illegally — millions of Democrats who will cancel out the votes of millions of law-abiding Americans.

Imagine a scenario where the Republican Party ran on an honest platform, a platform that made clear their true intention to ensure Obamacare survives, to lock arms with the left-wing media in using a hoax to investigate a Republican president and to treat their very own base as second-class citizens in favor of people who should not even be in this country.

At this point, why not just vote for a Democrat?

At least they are honest about wanting to screw us.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.