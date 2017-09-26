Roy Moore Victory Speech: ‘Together We Can Make America Great! We Can Support the President’

Judge Roy Moore addressed a room of jubilant supporters in Montgomery, Alabama, with words of thanks and acknowledgment of God in his win shortly after he was declared by several media outlets to be the winner in Tuesday’s Republican primary runoff election.

Moore brought several people onstage to thank them for their part in the election. He also thanked his many supporters for the part they played in helping him achieve victory on Tuesday.

He said that God has done more for his campaign than anybody and how, when he talks about God, he never prayed that he would win, but rather that God’s will be done. “There’s nothing too great for God,” said Moore.

“We are put on earth for a short time and for that time our duty is to serve almighty God and to acknowledge Him in all things,” said Moore.

Moore said that he had talked with the governor, his opponent Luther Strange, and Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY), Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Mike Lee (R-UT), among others.

Moore continued:

Together we can make America great! We can support the President. Don’t let anybody in the press think that because he supported my opponent that I do not support him and support his agenda. As long as it’s constitutional, as long as it advance our society, our culture, our country, I will be supportive. As long as it’s constitutional. But we have to return to knowledge of God and the Constitution of the United States to the United States Congress. I believe we can make America great, but we must make America good, and you cannot make America good without acknowledging the sovereign source of that goodness, the sovereign source of our law, liberty, and government, which is Almighty God. We have become a nation that has distanced ourselves from the very foundation. Washington said that of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports.

Moore went on to address the divisions in the country, saying, “We are one nation under God and we can become one nation unified.” He spoke of protests, demonstrations, mobs, and racial strife, but that “we’re all made in the image of God.”

Moore remarked that the Constitution has been his life. He recalled his time being sworn into the U.S. military academy, serving in war, and fighting in the courts against liberal judges. He told the crowd he will fight for them in the United States Senate.

“This is a time for victory. It’s a time to remember the struggles we’ve gone through, but it’s also time to rededicate our lives to God and to the Constitution, and to our country, to our families. Let’s go again and make America great,” Moore said in closing with thanks again to the crowd and blessings.

Breitbart News Executive Chairman and former White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon addressed the crowd ahead of Moore declaring that the race was outrageous with $30 million spent against about $2.5 million. He also mentioned the news that broke earlier in the day that Strange-backer Sen. Bob Corker will not run for re-election in 2018. Bannon continued, “The question was called today in the state of Alabama, who’s sovereign? The people or the money? And Alabama answered today, the people.”

Moore faced off against political appointee Luther Strange in Tuesday’s runoff election after an August Republican primary election. Rep. Mo Brooks didn’t make the top two and thus didn’t move on to the runoff. Moore came in first and Strange in second to move on to the runoff election.

The Mitch McConnell-linked Senate Leadership Fund poured millions upon millions of dollars into the race to support Strange and oppose Moore.

The Senate Leadership Fund conceded defeat in the race little more than an hour after polls closed:

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence each made trips to hold campaign rallies for Strange in Alabama in the final days before election day. During Trump’s rally for Strange, he told the crowd that he “might have made a mistake” in endorsing Strange and would campaign “like hell” for Moore if he ran.

Former Alaska Governor and 2008 GOP vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin, former White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon, former deputy assistant to the president Sebastian Gorka, Brexit leader Nigel Farage, and Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson each came to Alabama to participate in campaign rallies for Moore in the final week of the campaign.

The New York Times, AP, CNN and Fox News each called the race less than two hours after polls closed.

Strange issued a statement in response to the results shortly before addressing his supporters at an election night event.

