Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Finally Included in African American Museum

After months of controversy over Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas being left out of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the Smithsonian Institution has announced it will honor black Americans who have served on the nation’s highest court.

Inquires from Breitbart News to the Smithsonian as to why it was including free agent NFL player Colin Kaepernick and his protests in their collection and not Justice Thomas were not answered, despite multiple inquiries.

But now Linda St. Thomas, chief spokesperson for the Smithsonian Institution, said the museum has installed an exhibition case called “The Supreme Court” honoring Thomas and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, who was also African American.

“There is a label for Thurgood Marshall and one for Clarence Thomas, the two African Americans who have served on the Supreme Court,” St. Thomas said.

The label for Justice Thomas reads, “Clarence Thomas: From Seminary School to Supreme Court Bench.” The exhibition includes his photo and an image of Jet magazine that he appeared on the cover of in 1991, the Washington Times reported.

The exhibition also lists Supreme Court rulings that were “landmark decisions on matters of race, as well as issues of ancestry, ethnicity and tribal sovereignty.”

The Supreme Court installation comes as the museum celebrates its one-year anniversary this month.