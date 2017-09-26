Donald Trump Plans Puerto Rico Trip on Tuesday in Wake of Hurricane Maria

President Donald Trump will visit Puerto Rico next Tuesday to personally witness the damage Hurricane Maria caused the island.

The president told reporters Tuesday that next Tuesday will be the earliest he can visit, due to the extensive storm damage.

“We don’t want to disrupt the relief efforts,” Trump said.

He praised the Puerto Rico response from FEMA and other emergency aid groups, asserting that food, water, and supplies are landing on the island hourly.

“We’ve worked very, very hard in Puerto Rico,” said Trump, noting that it was more difficult to send aid to an island.

“The island is devastated. … I read this morning, literally destroyed,” he said, recalling that the Category 5 storm hit the island “dead center.”

He thanked officials in Puerto Rico for their response to the storm.

“These are great people, wonderful people. They’re hardy people,” he said. “They’ll be back, but we’re helping them.”