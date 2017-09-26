SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump Rips ‘So-Called Republicans’ for Tanking Obamacare Replacement Bill

Rand Paul and President Trump collage
AP/Getty

by Charlie Spiering26 Sep 2017

President Donald Trump said he was disappointed in Senate Republicans who failed to support an Obamacare replacement despite a final effort by Sens. Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy to move a bill forward.

“We are disappointed in certain so-called Republicans,” Trump said to reporters at the White House Tuesday.

Sens. Susan Collins, Rand Paul, and John McCain announced their opposition to the bill, effectively killing any chance for Republicans to keep their campaign promises to repeal and replace the legislation.

Trump did not name the dissenting senators but signaled his disappointment.

“We don’t know why they did it. You can sort of figure that,” he said cryptically to reporters.

Trump suggested that it was possible to still repeal and replace Obamacare, despite failure from Senate Republicans.

“At some point, there will be a repeal and replace,” Trump said. “But we’ll see whether that point is now or whether it will be shortly thereafter.”

