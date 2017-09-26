President Trump Tweets Video of John McCain Promising 13 Times to Repeal Obamacare

President Donald Trump tweeted a video on Monday of Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) promising to repeal and replace Obamacare 13 times. McCain derailed Obamacare repeal twice since Trump became president.

Trump said on Monday, “A few of the many clips of John McCain talking about Repealing & Replacing O’Care. My oh my has he changed-complete turn from years of talk!”

advertisement

The tweet contained a video in which McCain promised more than 13 times to repeal and replace Obamacare. In the video, McCain called Obamacare a “complete failure.”

The Arizona senator declared, “We don’t want to fix it. We want to replace it.”

Sen. John McCain first tanked Obamacare repeal in August when McCain and Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) voted against the “skinny” repeal bill of Obamacare. McCain complained that the process for repealing Obamacare did not allow for potential changes proposed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. McCain then announced last Friday that he would oppose the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal bill, even though Gov. Ducey endorsed the Obamacare repeal block grant proposal.

Sen. McCain once declared, “It is clear that any serious attempt to improve our health care system must begin with a full repeal and replacement of Obamacare, and I will continue fighting on behalf of the people of Arizona to achieve it”: