Donald Trump: Roy Moore Will Help Make America Great Again

President Donald Trump confirmed that he spoke with Roy Moore in the wake of his Senate primary victory in Alabama on Tuesday.

“Spoke to Roy Moore of Alabama last night for the first time,” Trump wrote on Twitter Wednesday morning. “Sounds like a really great guy who ran a fantastic race. He will help to #MAGA!”

advertisement

Spoke to Roy Moore of Alabama last night for the first time. Sounds like a really great guy who ran a fantastic race. He will help to #MAGA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

According to Breitbart News reporter Matthew Boyle, Trump called Judge Roy Moore and spoke with him on the phone for about five minutes.

“I look forward to working with you.” Trump said during the call.

Moore beat the establishment candidate Senator Luther Strange, who was endorsed by Trump by nearly 10 points.

The president also congratulated Moore on Twitter for his election victory on Tuesday.

Congratulations to Roy Moore on his Republican Primary win in Alabama. Luther Strange started way back & ran a good race. Roy, WIN in Dec! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

“Congratulations to Roy Moore on his Republican Primary win in Alabama. Luther Strange started way back & ran a good race,” he wrote. “Roy, WIN in Dec!”