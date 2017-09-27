Donald Trump Says ‘Winner’ Jerry Jones Will Get Dallas Cowboys to Stand

President Donald Trump revealed that he had spoken with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about NFL player protests during the National Anthem.

“Spoke to Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys yesterday,” Trump wrote. “Jerry is a winner who knows how to get things done. Players will stand for Country!”

On Monday night’s game, Jones linked arms with his team to take a knee before the National Anthem, as fans booed, but stood up with his players during the actual song.

Trump signaled on Twitter that it was a victory for the country.

“While Dallas dropped to its knees as a team, they all stood up for our National Anthem,” he said on Twitter on Tuesday. “Big progress being made — we all love our country!”