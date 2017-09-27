Jared Kushner’s Lawyer Apparently Tricked by Email Prankster’s Porn Dilemma

Jared Kushner’s lawyer appears to have been tricked by a well-known email prankster, who posed as Kushner worrying about a problem with pornographic images on his private email.

Abbe Lowell, who represents Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, was contacted by a well-known email prankster @SINON_REBORN, who has duped a number of celebrities and high-profile administration officials.

advertisement

Posing as Kushner, the prankster claimed to be having problems with his private email, coming a day after Politico first reported that Kushner was one of a number of White House officials to have occasionally used private email for White House business.

The prankster wrote to Lowell asking what he should do with “some exchanges with a website featuring adult content.”

When Lowell responded by asking if they were sent or received by White House officials, fake Kushner says that one of them was. Lowell responded, saying he needs to see the emails in question and that “we need to send any officials [sic] emails to your WH account.”

The fake Jared then expressed his embarrassment about the images and asked if “we can bury it?”

“I’m so embarrassed,” he wrote. “It’s fairly specialist stuff, half naked women on a trampoline, standing on lego scenes, the tag for the movie was #standingOnTheLittlePeople :(“

An apparently nervous Lowell responded: “Don’t delete. Don’t send to anyone. Let’s chat in a bit.”

Not done, the prankster then claimed that he has a video featuring a protagonist who “looks exactly like a younger Hillary Clinton.”

A few hours later, Lowell apparently wrote back saying, “I wrote trying to figure out who you were (obviously not my client) but you did not say more,” and noting there were no links or emails and no deletions.

About 3 or 4 hours after the 'PRANK', I got this rather limp reply from Jared Kushner's lawyer Abbe Lowell. Bless 😂. But nice try dude! pic.twitter.com/eJ8JOh3B1R — EMAIL PRANKSTER™ (@SINON_REBORN) September 26, 2017

While Lowell is likely to be upset that he was pranked, the Above The Law website praised him for his professional response to the fictional Jared.

“Lowell is entirely correct to give broad, correct advice over email and then suggest a phone conversation to deal with specifics,” the article said. “Some lawyers can be lazy and assume because emails are privileged to that they can go into embarrassing and potentially client damaging detail in them, but it’s incredibly easy to spoof an email address.”

Adam Shaw is a Breitbart News politics reporter based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY.