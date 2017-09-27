Jared Kushner Registered to Vote as a Woman

Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, is registered to vote as a female in New York, according to public records. Kushner, whose massive portfolio includes solving America’s opioid crisis, tackling criminal justice reform, and bringing peace to the Middle East — just to name a few — has come under repeated scrutiny for his inability to correctly fill out documents including his federal security clearance forms.

From Wired‘s Ashley Feinberg:

advertisement

It seems like a nearly impossible set of challenges [his portfolio] for anyone to tackle, and even more so for Kushner. Because in addition to not having any previous government experience, the former real estate exec has demonstrated repeated difficulty filling out simple, routine forms correctly. This includes his own voter registration form.

According to the records held by the New York State Board of Elections, Jared Corey Kushner is a woman.

…

This past July, for instance, CBS reported that Jared had updated a disclosure form necessary to obtain security clearance no fewer than three separate times. Kushner originally filed the form on January 18 with zero names listed under a section that asked about foreign contacts. He later claimed his team had accidentally hit send before he had a chance to fully fill it in, though according toThe Washington Post, the form also got the dates of his graduate degrees incorrect, and even omitted his father-in-law’s address. He submitted a supplemental form acknowledging that the original form was incomplete the following day.

…

“Kushner can’t even fill out the most basic paperwork without screwing it up, so it’s a mystery why anyone thinks he’s somehow going to bring peace to the Middle East,” says Brad Bainum, a spokesperson for American Bridge, a liberal opposition research hub and the group that first identified Jared’s voter slip-up. “Would anyone but the president’s son-in-law still have a West Wing job after repeated disclosure errors and a botched a security clearance form?”

Read the rest of the article, here.