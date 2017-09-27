‘Jealous’ Wife Allegedly Attacked Husband with Minivan at Swinger’s Party

A swinger’s party in a Michigan town went south after a woman allegedly tried to run her husband over with a minivan, police say.

Amber K. Schomaker, 28, faces three felony charges including assault after her arrest September 21 for allegedly attempting to run several people over with her vehicle, M Live reports.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. September 21 from a 26-year-old female resident reporting the alleged assault.

The resident told deputies that Schomaker and her husband had come over to her house for a swinger’s party.

Deputies arrived at the house on the 100 block of Walter Court in Bangor Township to find Schomaker attempting to enter the residence with a screwdriver in her hand.

Her 33-year-old husband was also outside, bleeding from a wound to his forehead, court documents show.

Police say Amber Schomaker was with the female resident’s 31-year-old fiance downstairs while Schomaker’s husband was with the female resident upstairs.

The woman told police that Schomaker slapped her husband after the pair upstairs came down. Schomaker then made her way outside while the rest of the group followed.

She allegedly got into her minivan and rammed her vehicle towards the group. The woman told deputies that both men got out of her way to avoid the vehicle.

Schomaker drove away but returned after a few minutes and allegedly physically attacked her husband.

Deputies suspected Schomaker was under the influence of alcohol and ordered that she take a breathalyzer test. Schomaker’s blood alcohol content was 0.156, above Michigan’s legal limit of 0.08.

Deputies say as they were taking Schomaker into custody, she became unruly and threatened to sue the officers for false arrest.

“While in intake, Amber continued to be rude and agitated toward jail staff by kicking the doors, yelling, and taking her clothes off,” a deputy wrote in his report.

Schomaker was charged with three felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of domestic violence, and one count of driving while intoxicated.

A judge set her bond for $35,000 at her arraignment hearing. She is expected to be back in court October 12.

