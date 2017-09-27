SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

McConnell Pledges to Support Roy Moore and Donald Trump’s Agenda

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 10: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (L), walks with President-elect Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol for a meeting November 10, 2016 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day president-elect Trump met with U.S. President Barack Obama at the White House. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

by Kristina Wong27 Sep 20170

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) congratulated Judge Roy Moore on his blowout victory in the Alabama Senate GOP primary over Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) — the candidate he backed.

“I would like to congratulate Roy Moore on his victory in Alabama tonight,” McConnell said in a statement.

McConnell added that Moore “ran a spirited campaign centered around dissatisfaction with the progress made in Washington” — not acknowledging his own role as senate majority leader or support for Strange.

“I share that frustration,” McConnell said, pledging to support Trump’s agenda, noting it was what “the American people voted for last November.”

“We look forward to Judge Moore’s help enacting that agenda when he arrives,” he said:

McConnell pledged to back Moore in the general election scheduled for December 12 against Democrat Doug Jones and urged those active in the primary election to “redouble” their efforts in the general election.

Moore ran on an anti-establishment platform that rebuked McConnell and establishment Republicans in Washington.

