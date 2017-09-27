SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Report: Jared Kushner Urged Trump to Back Luther Strange in Alabama Primary

trump
AP/Andrew Harnik

by Adam Shaw27 Sep 20170

White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner was reportedly a key player in persuading President Trump to make the disastrous decision to back Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) in the Alabama Senate primary — a decision that has backfired spectacularly and pitted Trump against his base.

Trump endorsed the establishment-backed Strange against conservative opponent Roy Moore and campaigned for Strange Friday in Huntsville, Alabama. However, it wasn’t enough for Strange to overcome an enormous polling deficit — and Moore soundly beat Strange Tuesday night.

Trump had seemed to recognize he had made a bad decision, telling the Huntsville crowd “I might have made a mistake” in endorsing Strange. He later promised to campaign for Moore if he won.

According to Politico, “Trump was encouraged to pick Strange before the August primary by son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner as well as other aides.”

If accurate, it is the latest misstep from his senior adviser, who has reportedly advised Trump into a series of questionable decisions, including the firing of FBI Director James Comey and the hiring of Anthony Scaramucci — who was in the position of communications director for little more than a week before having a very public meltdown in July.

Commentator Mickey Kaus noted Tuesday night Kushner’s penchant for questionable decisions:

Kaus also noted a Washington Post report that Jeff Roe, Strange’s top consultant, “fed regular updates to Kushner.” Kaus asked whether Kushner was “taken for a ride” by Roe.

Kushner has had his own troubles apart from his advice to President Trump. His family business has been subpoenaed for its use of an investment-for-immigration program after it made a pitch to Chinese investors in which it is believed to have pitched green cards.

This week, it was revealed Kushner was one of a number of White House officials who had occasionally used a private email address for White House business — a move which has attracted the interest of the House Oversight Committee.

Adam Shaw is a Breitbart News politics reporter based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY

