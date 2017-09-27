Report: Trump ‘Deeply Worried’ His Cave on DACA Amnesty ‘Endangers’ Standing with Base

President Donald Trump is “deeply worried” that his alleged cave on giving permanent amnesty to illegal aliens shielded by an Obama-era temporary amnesty program “endangers” his standing with his populist-nationalist base of supporters, according to a New York Times report.

Sources close to the White House, according to the New York Times, said Trump is concerned that his meeting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on giving amnesty to nearly 800,000 illegal aliens shielded by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program has put him at odds with his base:

But White House officials say the president is deeply worried that his recent show of bipartisanship on the budget and on the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals immigration program with two Democratic leaders — Representative Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer — endangers his standing with the base.

In that meeting, Trump allegedly reached an agreement, as Breitbart News reported, that he would support an amnesty for the 800,000 illegal aliens, later describing the DACA recipients as “incredible kids,” despite nearly 2,100 of the illegal aliens being kicked out of the temporary amnesty program for their involvement with gangs and various crimes against Americans.

The New York Times‘ White House sources also revealed that Trump seemingly regretted endorsing the establishment-backed Alabama Senate candidate Luther Strange against the populist-nationalist conservative, anti-establishment candidate Judge Roy Moore, who won the primary race:

Mr. Trump, according to the officials, believes his decision to back Luther Strange — a struggling establishment conservative in the Alabama Senate race and the reason Mr. Trump went to Alabama — makes him appear weak. He has repeatedly expressed unhappiness with his political team for persuading him to back Mr. Strange, who has drawn opposition from many of Mr. Trump’s supporters, including Stephen K. Bannon, Mr. Trump’s former chief strategist, and not his opponent, Roy Moore, a former judge.

Since Trump’s meeting with Schumer and Pelosi, the Republican establishment and Democrats have scrambled together various amnesty bills in the House and Senate that would give a pathway to U.S. citizenship for 3.3 million illegal aliens.

Already, as federal data has confirmed, nearly 40,000 illegal aliens who were previously shielded by DACA used an immigration loophole to obtain a Green Card and thus a pathway to U.S. citizenship, Breitbart News reported.