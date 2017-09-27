Student Stabbed to Death at New York City School

A student has been stabbed to death at a school in the Bronx, and another is in critical condition, reports CBS New York.

The stabbings took place at PS 67, a school for students in kindergarten through high school, on Mohegan Avenue in the East Tremont section of the Bronx on Wednesday morning, says the report.

An 18-year-old student at the school is in custody.

The deceased student was 15 years old, and the student in critical condition is 16.

The story is developing, and authorities have not yet released further information.