Billionaires Rupert Murdoch, Michael Bloomberg Back Amnesty for Millions of Illegal Aliens

Billionaires Rupert Murdoch and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg have come out strong for an amnesty plan that could grant U.S. citizenship to more than three million illegal aliens and their family members.

A new amnesty plan by Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) would legalize millions of illegal aliens currently in the U.S. who are shielded by the Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and others who qualify for the amnesty.

Under Lankford and Tillis’ legislation, known as the Succeed Act, 3.3 million illegal aliens would be eligible for the amnesty, as Migration Policy Institute figures show, and eventually be able to obtain U.S. citizenship.

Current legal immigration law allows naturalized citizens to legally bring foreign family members to the U.S. as well, meaning an amnesty for 3.3 million illegal aliens could result in an overall chain migration upwards of six to eight million foreign nationals.

For Murdoch and Bloomberg’s pro-immigration New American Economy big business organization, the amnesty deal means not only more consumers for corporate interests, but cheaper labor and more stagnant wages as corporate profits look to gain the most from mass immigration.

In a statement by New American Economy President John Feinblatt, the pro-cheap labor group boasted that amnesty for illegal aliens is a “pragmatic approach.”