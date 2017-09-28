Billionaires Rupert Murdoch, Michael Bloomberg Back Amnesty for Millions of Illegal Aliens

Billionaires Rupert Murdoch and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg have come out strong for an amnesty plan that could grant U.S. citizenship to more than three million illegal aliens and their family members.
A new amnesty plan by Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) would legalize millions of illegal aliens currently in the U.S. who are shielded by the Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and others who qualify for the amnesty.
Under Lankford and Tillis’ legislation, known as the Succeed Act, 3.3 million illegal aliens would be eligible for the amnesty, as Migration Policy Institute figures show, and eventually be able to obtain U.S. citizenship.
Current legal immigration law allows naturalized citizens to legally bring foreign family members to the U.S. as well, meaning an amnesty for 3.3 million illegal aliens could result in an overall chain migration upwards of six to eight million foreign nationals.
For Murdoch and Bloomberg’s pro-immigration New American Economy big business organization, the amnesty deal means not only more consumers for corporate interests, but cheaper labor and more stagnant wages as corporate profits look to gain the most from mass immigration.
In a statement by New American Economy President John Feinblatt, the pro-cheap labor group boasted that amnesty for illegal aliens is a “pragmatic approach.”
“This is a pragmatic approach that gets Congress closer to yes on immigration reform,” Feinblatt said. “Talented, hard-working young immigrants brought to our country as children have earned the chance to pursue the American Dream, and it makes economic sense to invest in their futures.”
Murdoch and Bloomberg both launched the group and now serve as co-chairs on the group’s board. The organization’s support of the amnesty deal signals a resounding endorsement from the billionaires. Also on the group’s board is Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger and Marriott International Executive Chairman J.W. Marriott, both of whom have a business stake in importing more foreign workers.
Murdoch and Bloomberg now join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce – which regularly advocates for cheap labor programs – and the GOP mega donors Charles and David Koch in their support for the massive amnesty deal, as Breitbart News reported.
Under an amnesty for illegal aliens, a never-ending flood of chain migration could occur, with potentially upwards of six to eight million foreign nationals coming to the U.S. in the next five years, further driving down wages for America’s working and middle-class.
There are four pipelines for which multinational corporations use to import cheaper foreign workers in order to flood the domestic labor supply. Those options include low-wage legal immigrants who come to the U.S. for work; non-immigrants who come to the U.S. on any of the employment-based visa programs available; foreign nationals who are allowed to work legally on Employment Authorization Documents (EAD) – like those given temporary amnesty through DACA; and illegal aliens who enter the U.S. mostly through the U.S.-Mexico border.
