First Lady Melania Trump traveled to New York City on Wednesday to attend a luncheon celebrating the opening of a new healing garden at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami.

Trump was joined at the event by Barbara Nicklaus, co-founder of the Nicklaus Children Health Care Foundation, according to the White House.

Trump spoke about how the “well-being of children” is a priority for her as first lady.

“As soon as I heard that Nicklaus Children’s was planning to create a healing garden, I asked what I could do to help support those efforts,” Trump said. “As many of you may know, the well-being of children is a priority for me. ”

“Whether it is physical, mental, educational or emotional, children deserve every resource and opportunity that we as adults can give them in order to grow up happy, healthy, and morally responsible adults,” Trump said.

“It’s true that elements of nature help with healing, and I look forward to traveling to Florida when the healing garden is ready, so that I can meet some of the brave patients and families who will benefit from all it will offer,” Trump said.

Dr. Kristine J. Guleserian, a pediatric cardiovascular surgeon, shared how children from across the country and around the world receive lifesaving care at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, including multiple patients who have or will receive care at the hospital following the devastation of Hurricane Maria, according to the White House.

Trump has also spoken about helping combat bullying and child hunger.

“No child should ever feel hungry, stalked, frightened, terrorized, bullied, isolated or afraid, with nowhere to turn,” the first lady said at a luncheon earlier this month at the United Nations. “We need to step up, come together, and ensure that our children’s future is bright.”