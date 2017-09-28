Pro-Life Leader Calls for Mitch McConnell to Resign Over Failure to Defund Planned Parenthood

A national pro-life leader is calling upon Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to resign following the failure of Senate Republicans once again to defund Planned Parenthood, most recently in the Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill.

“This repeated incapacity to get the job done is completely unacceptable,” says president of Operation Rescue Troy Newman. “I call on Mitch McConnell to resign from his position as Senate Majority Leader because of this leadership failure.”

Republicans have not come together behind any of the healthcare legislation introduced to replace Obamacare. The bills have contained provisions to eliminate Medicaid reimbursements to abortion chain Planned Parenthood for a period of one year.

Republicans have presented themselves to Americans as a pro-life party, and promised to defund Planned Parenthood once they had control of the House, the Senate, and the White House.

President Donald Trump also promised his pro-life constituents he would defund Planned Parenthood, as long as the organization continues to perform abortions and redirect that funding to other community health centers that offer more comprehensive services but do not perform abortions.

Newman, who is also the co-founder of the Center for Medical Progress – the group that conducted the undercover exposé of Planned Parenthood’s alleged illegal involvement in the sale of aborted baby body parts for profit – says the GOP must replace McConnell with someone who can unite the party and fulfill Trump’s agenda.

“[A]nd that includes saving innocent lives by defunding Planned Parenthood,” he adds. “This kind of betrayal of innocent children must not happen again.”

Newman says as a result of Senate Republicans’ inability to band together, Planned Parenthood will have to continue to be funded for another year.

“This means Planned Parenthood will have the resources it needs to continue its killing spree, and thousands of lives will be lost because of it,” he explains.

Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood celebrated the defeat of the Graham-Cassidy legislation on Twitter:

BREAKING: We defeated #Trumpcare—again. Thank you for everything you did. This fight won’t be our last, but we’ll be ready. #IStandWithPP pic.twitter.com/XAdrBU91av — Planned Parenthood (@PPact) September 26, 2017

Today, tomorrow & the day after, 8,118 people will be able to access care at Planned Parenthood. All thanks to you. #IStandWithPP pic.twitter.com/M561R9DKMG — Planned Parenthood (@PPact) September 26, 2017

The organization is also celebrating continued free birth control to women via Obamacare:

Because of you, we STILL have access to no-copay birth control, & 57 million women don't have to worry about affording contraception. pic.twitter.com/6o7nd4sqFA — Planned Parenthood (@PPact) September 26, 2017

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, also said in a statement, “Because the Republican Party has once again failed to unite, their promises to voters to defund Planned Parenthood remain unfulfilled.”

“And tomorrow, Planned Parenthood will receive another $1.52 million in taxpayer funds and end the life of 897 babies,” she added. “This will continue every single day, until the Senate fulfills their promises.”

Hawkins said the fact that Republicans control the House, the Senate, and the White House, yet still cannot defund Planned Parenthood following years of scandals, is “appalling.”

“This is why many in the pro-life community and pro-life generation are weary of trusting the Republican Party in particular and office holders in general,” she explained. “Too often, the promises made on the campaign trail are broken when a real opportunity to act is presented. It is time that the Republican Party demands a pro-life litmus test to make their actions match their words and their platform.”