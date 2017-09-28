Donald Trump ‘Not Happy’ About Tom Price’s Use of Private Planes

President Donald Trump told reporters he was displeased with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price for his frequent use of private charter flights.

“I am not happy about it. I’m going to look at it,” Trump said in response to reporters as he left the White House for a trip to Indiana. “I am not happy about it, and I let him know it.”

A Politico investigation revealed that Price has flown 26 times on private aircraft since last May, costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

When asked whether he would fire Price, Trump replied, “We’ll see.”

Last Saturday, Price said he would stop using charter flights for travel until an inspector general could conduct a thorough investigation.

“The optics in some of this don’t look good,” Price said in a Fox News interview.