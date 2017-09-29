Donald Trump Promises to Work with Democrats for More Puerto Rico Assistance

President Donald Trump signaled that he would work with Democrats to provide more assistance to Puerto Rico after the island was devastated by Hurricane Maria.

“The dollars that you’re talking about are really tremendous,” Trump said. “I’ll be talking with the Democrats and we’ll be talking to Congress about what we’re going to do a little bit longer term.”

Trump said the situation was much more dire in Puerto Rico than Texas and Florida, noting that the electric grids, the roads, and the communications infrastructure were severely damaged.

“We have done an incredible job, considering there’s absolutely nothing to work with,” he said.

He also noted that it was hard to find enough truck drivers to help distribute the aid that was shipped to the island, but that more people had been sent to help.

“We have over 10,000 people in Puerto Rico right now,” he said, promising additional personnel.

“Puerto Rico was flattened … but I’m here to help, I can tell you that,” Trump said.