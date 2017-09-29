Donald Trump Announces Big Presidential Trip to Asia

President Donald Trump together with First Lady Melania Trump plans to visit Asia in November.

The president will travel to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Hawaii on state visits as well as attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Trump’s decision to visit Asia comes at a pivotal moment in the region, faced with threats from North Korea and repeated economic challenges from China.

“President Trump will discuss the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific region to America’s prosperity and security,” the statement from the White House read.

Trump will also focus on trade in the region, according to the White House, after withdrawing the United States from the Trans-pacific partnership trade deal.

“He will also emphasize the importance of fair and reciprocal economic ties with America’s trade partners,” the statement read.

The trip will take place November 3-14.