Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló Praises Trump’s Swift Hurricane Response

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló praised President Donald Trump for his response to the island after the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.

“The president and the administration, every time we’ve asked them to execute, they’ve executed quickly,” Rosselló told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo in an interview on Friday morning.

The governor said that aid was currently being distributed around the island and that it would be more effective as more personnel arrived.

He said that the island was in “emergency mode” but called on members of Congress to act quickly with a long-term rebuilding package.

“We need to take this very seriously. Right now, we’re in emergency mode, but certainly, I call upon Congress to enact an aid bill for Puerto Rico that is consistent with the damage that has been suffered,” he said.

He urged Congress to include access to financing from the Federal Reserve and the Treasury as part of the deal.

“We need to treat Puerto Rico equally to Texas or Florida or any other state,” he said.

Trump said that “big decisions will have to be made” about the future of Puerto Rico in upcoming days: