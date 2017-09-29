SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló Praises Trump’s Swift Hurricane Response

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2016, file photo, Ricardo Rossello, then the Puerto Rican gubernatorial candidate, speaks during a forum, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Gov. Rossello announced on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, a historic restructuring of a portion of the U.S. territory's $70 billion debt through courts after negotiations with bondholders failed. The announcement marks the biggest bankruptcy-type process ever for the U.S. municipal bond market. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti, File)
AP Photo/Carlos Giusti, File

by Charlie Spiering29 Sep 20170

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló praised President Donald Trump for his response to the island after the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.

“The president and the administration, every time we’ve asked them to execute, they’ve executed quickly,” Rosselló told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo in an interview on Friday morning.

The governor said that aid was currently being distributed around the island and that it would be more effective as more personnel arrived.

He said that the island was in “emergency mode” but called on members of Congress to act quickly with a long-term rebuilding package.

“We need to take this very seriously. Right now, we’re in emergency mode, but certainly, I call upon Congress to enact an aid bill for Puerto Rico that is consistent with the damage that has been suffered,” he said.

He urged Congress to include access to financing from the Federal Reserve and the Treasury as part of the deal.

“We need to treat Puerto Rico equally to Texas or Florida or any other state,” he said.

Trump said that “big decisions will have to be made” about the future of Puerto Rico in upcoming days:

