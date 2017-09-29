Steve Bannon Picks a Side in Pennsylvania Governor’s Race – TheMorning Call

In an article appearing in the Morning Call on Friday, Marc Levy writes that although President Donald Trump has yet to endorse a candidate for governor in Pennsylvania’s 2018 election, his former Chief Strategist and Breitbart Executive Chairman Stephen K. Bannon gave his “stamp of approval” to Republican state senator Scott Wagner, while speaking to conservatives at a gathering in St. Louis.

Levy writes:

HARRISBURG — President Donald Trump hasn’t endorsed a candidate in Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial election next year, but Scott Wagner might have something close to it: Steve Bannon’s stamp of approval.

Bannon, the divisive ex-Trump strategist, urged a conservative gathering at a St. Louis hotel on Sunday to support the Republican state senator from York County.

Conservatives could start “taking” the country back in Tuesday’s U.S. Senate GOP primary in Alabama, where Bannon and Trump campaigned for different candidates, and “when Scott Wagner runs in Pennsylvania,” Bannon told the gathering.

Wagner, a Trump supporter who runs the municipal waste-hauling company he founded, spoke right before Bannon at the gathering and criticized not only Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf but also his fellow Republican lawmakers.

Wagner told the crowd that his two-hour trip flying to St. Louis with Bannon left him “500 percent more emboldened.”