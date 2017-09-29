SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Trump ‘Very Happy’ NFL Players Are Standing Again for National Anthem

Members of the Chicago Bears link arms during the singing of the national anthem before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 28, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

by Charlie Spiering29 Sep 20170

President Donald Trump appeared delighted to hear that NFL players were now standing for the national anthem before football games.

“I was told – I didn’t see it, but I heard – that everybody stood for the national anthem,” Trump said. “That shows respect for our country, our flag, and for the national anthem.”

On Thursday night, the players from the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears stood during the national anthem and linked arms. The Denver Broncos also issued a statement announcing their team’s decision to stand during the national anthem.

Trump said he spoke with several NFL owners during the last few days and was pleased to hear that they were coming together to support the country.

“I’m very happy … and they should stand. It’s our national anthem; you have to stand,” he said.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x