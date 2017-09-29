President Donald Trump appeared delighted to hear that NFL players were now standing for the national anthem before football games.

“I was told – I didn’t see it, but I heard – that everybody stood for the national anthem,” Trump said. “That shows respect for our country, our flag, and for the national anthem.”

On Thursday night, the players from the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears stood during the national anthem and linked arms. The Denver Broncos also issued a statement announcing their team’s decision to stand during the national anthem.

Trump said he spoke with several NFL owners during the last few days and was pleased to hear that they were coming together to support the country.

“I’m very happy … and they should stand. It’s our national anthem; you have to stand,” he said.