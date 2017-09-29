VP Mike Pence to Be Keynote Speaker at Pro-Amnesty Koch Brothers’ Retreat

Vice President Mike Pence will be the keynote speaker at pro-mass immigration GOP mega-donors Charles and David Koch’s New York political strategy retreat.

Pence is expected to speak on public policy at the Koch brothers’ retreat, which will be held on Oct. 12 and 13, according to USA Today. The retreat is also to cultivate Republican candidates for the 2018 midterm elections who are in-line with the Kochs’ open borders agenda.

“As a legislator, governor and now vice president, Pence truly understands how good policies can help all Americans improve their lives,” Koch network spokesperson James Davis said in a statement. “Our members are looking forward to insight as we discuss plans to reverse the trajectory toward a two-tiered society and move toward one of mutual benefit, and a brighter future for all.”

Pence’s speaking engagement at the event is at odds with his social conservative history and base of supporters, as the Koch brothers remain heavily supportive of cultural libertarianism, open borders, the importation of cheap foreign labor, and driving down wages for American workers who are forced to compete with a never-ending flood of chain migration.

For example, just this week, the Koch brothers through their Libre Initiative organization threw their weight behind the latest GOP establishment legislation that would give amnesty to potentially 3.3 million illegal aliens, as Breitbart News reported, while spiking a surge at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Pence’s alliance to the pro-open borders Koch brothers in the 2018 midterm elections is also at odds with the populist economic-nationalist movement which helped elect President Trump and supports his “America First” agenda of secure borders, higher wages through less immigration for American workers, and an end to needless free trade initiatives that allow multinational corporations to readily outsource U.S. jobs.

Breitbart News executive chairman Steve Bannon told the New York Times that the populist-nationalist movement’s political strategy for 2018 is centered on promoting the America First agenda through candidates who will challenge the GOP establishment. Bannon and conservative donors Robert and Rebekah Mercer are reportedly seeking to create a coalition and think tank to rival the Koch brothers’ organizations and advance the populist economic nationalist agenda.

“We’ve got a long haul in front of us,” Bannon said. “But look at how the conservative movement and the Republican establishment groomed the guys that the populist, nationalist Trump went through like a scythe through grass. How long had they been groomed?”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.