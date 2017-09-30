VIDEO: Group of Bikers Makes It Their Mission to Support Kids Testifying in Court Against Their Abusers

A motorcycle club is making it their mission to support victims of child abuse who are testifying in court against their abusers.

The bikers are volunteers who make up the group Guardians of the Children, a 501c3 nonprofit with 50 chapters in 20 different states, and recently helped a child abuse victim win her case against her abuser in Indiana.

Marilyn Reason told RTV6 that her granddaughter was one of those victims who had to testify against the man charged with raping her and that the Guardians of the Children showed up to her trial to assist her.

“They met us at the door,” said Reason. “They came here on their motorcycles and escorted us to the courthouse. They kept her surrounded on each side of her walking into the courthouse.”

Many members of the groups have full-time jobs but step in on a volunteer basis to help children.

“I have a full-time job in Anderson. I do this on my spare time,” said “Guardian” Bryan Wright. “It’s almost like another full-time job. These kids deserve justice.”

According to the Guardians of the Children Hanging Rock Chapter Facebook page of Grant County, Indiana, the organization also partners with child advocacy agencies and victim assistance groups to help raise awareness about child abuse.